What opens and what closes in SP tomorrow and on holiday

Next Tuesday, October 12th, will be a national holiday. It is the day that the patron saint of Brazil for Catholics, Nossa Senhora Aparecida, is celebrated. As it is a public holiday, many public services will have changes in their opening hours.

In the state of São Paulo, it was decreed an optional point in public institutions. In practice, only essential services (such as emergency medical care and basic maintenance services such as water, gas and electricity) will operate.

See how the main services in the city of São Paulo work.

Vaccination against covid-19

The vaccination campaign against covid-19 will be temporarily suspended on Tuesday (12). Any appointments will be made the next day.

Health

Next Monday and Tuesday (11th and 12th of October), some units of the Municipal Health Department of São Paulo will have changed operation.

Hospitals and emergency rooms, 24-hour day hospitals, 24-hour Ambulatory Medical Assistance (AMAs) hospitals, Emergency Care Units (UPAs) and SAMU remain open throughout the period.

On October 11th and 12th, the AMAs, Integrated AMAs and Integrated Basic Health Units open partially in São Paulo, from 7am to 7pm.

The Specialty Outpatient Clinics (AE), Health Surveillance Units (Uvis) and the units of the municipal network Specialized in Sexually Transmitted Infections (STI)/AIDS will be closed.

Public transport (bus, train and subway)

On the lines managed by the Metropolitan Company of Urban Transport (EMTU), buses will run on Monday with normal timetables for working days. On Tuesday, with hours the same as on Sundays. Reserve buses will be available, especially on Monday, for any requests.

CPTM and Metrô trains will have different schedules, but the times were not informed.

Buses in the capital of São Paulo will operate on Monday with the normal working day schedule. On Tuesday, with a table equivalent to Saturday.

vehicle rotation

Vehicle rotation in the capital will be suspended on October 11 and 12, but restrictions on charter trucks and buses continue. The Blue Zone will normally be charged on Monday.

Saves time

The posts will close on Monday and Tuesday, resuming normal service on Wednesday (13/10).

Banks

Bank branches open on Monday (11), but will be closed on Tuesday.

But banks recommend that customers make maximum use of services via mobile and internet applications, telephone service, ATMs and ATMs at branches and 24-hour tellers.

Business

Street stores can open at regular hours, respecting the covid-19 pandemic rules. Shopping malls will also open on Monday and Tuesday, and on holidays, with changed operation — generally from 12:00 to 20:00.

Lottery

Lottery owners can define whether or not to open on holiday.

post offices

Post Office units will work normally on Mondays and Wednesdays (11th and 13th of October).

On the 12th holiday, there will be no opening.

INSS

The INSS (National Institute of Social Security) agencies will be closed on Tuesday.