WhatsApp cloned or stolen? Learn how to avoid scams and get your account back | Technology

Cloning or stealing a WhatsApp account can make your contacts lose money if they are tricked by intruders into making deposits and transfers. The application has some mechanisms for you to protect yourself and even recover your profile (see what to do below) .

The goals of cloning and account theft are similar, but they work differently. At account cloning, someone else has access to a user’s profile picture and contacts without authorization. From there, she creates a new account and starts chatting with the victim’s friends and family.

The practice, also known as the new number scam, aims to take money from these people, who believe they are talking to whoever had the photo stolen.

That’s what happened to model Carol Trentini, who reported that a scammer made her mother, Dona Lourdes, 70, transfer money to another account because she thought she was helping her daughter.

Whatsapp scams: know how to protect yourself

already the WhatsApp account theft happens when a user mistakenly sends the application verification code to a third party after a malicious approach.

Intruders start installing the victim’s account on another cell phone and get in touch with it, posing as employees of stores or banks, for example. When calling or exchanging messages, they ask for the six-digit WhatsApp code.

If they have this information and 2-step verification is not enabled (see how to activate at the end of the report), criminals can enable the account on another cell phone and start receiving messages from the victim’s contacts.

WhatsApp: Why US Little Uses the World’s Most Popular Messaging App

Even if your account has been taken, it is still possible to regain access. For this, there is a first recommendation: do not ask the operator to block your line.

Some people imagine that the measure also prevents attackers from gaining access, but in fact, it makes account recovery more difficult. This because the cancellation of the line at the operator does not affect the operation of WhatsApp.

If you have requested the operator to lock your SIM card, try to undo the action as soon as possible. In cases of scams on WhatsApp, the ideal is to follow the steps below.

What to do in case of cloning

If someone is impersonating you on WhatsApp, the best way is to inform your contacts about the scam. As the application does not offer a way to take down the malicious account, the solution is to give the following tips to your friends and family:

Be wary of unusual messages;

Be wary if someone with your photo sends you a message via an unknown number;

If a person asked for money through the app, use their number that you saved in your contact list to verify that the transfer is really necessary.

What to do in case of theft

In situations of account theft, WhatsApp offers mechanisms for the victim to try to regain access to their conversations.

Try repeatedly activating your account via SMS, until it becomes inactive – the app will likely block access due to the two-step confirmation that attackers have set up; Wait seven calendar days; Request activation of your WhatsApp number via SMS again.

2 of 4 Blog shows you what to do if WhatsApp is unable to receive and send information over Wi-Fi. — Photo: REUTERS/Thomas White Blog shows what to do if WhatsApp cannot receive and send information over Wi-Fi. — Photo: REUTERS/Thomas White

WhatsApp has some features that help reduce the chances that someone has access to your information inappropriately.

See 5 recent news announced by WhatsApp

To try to prevent your account from being cloned, one option is restrict your profile picture to only your contacts.

This measure prevents a stranger from starting a conversation with you just to get your profile photo – also consider restricting who can see your photo on other social networks. To limit who has access to your account picture, follow these steps:

Open the WhatsApp menu (the three dots icon on the home screen); click in settings; Select option Account; Access Privacy; click in Profile picture and then choose My contacts.

3 of 4 How to limit who can see your photo on WhatsApp — Photo: Disclosure/WhatsApp How to limit who can see your photo on WhatsApp — Photo: Disclosure/WhatsApp

To protect yourself from account theft, activate a password in the app. The two-step confirmation, as it is called, allows you to register a PIN code that will be requested by the app when there is an attempt to enable your account on another cell phone. See how to activate a password on WhatsApp:

Access the WhatsApp menu; Select settings; click in Account; Access Two-step confirmation; click in Activate; Follow WhatsApp’s directions and enter a 6-digit password and your email.

4 of 4 How to Enable Two-Step Confirmation in WhatsApp — Photo: Playback/WhatsApp How to enable two-step confirmation in WhatsApp — Photo: Playback/WhatsApp

In the section Account from WhatsApp settings, you can also access the area Safety and check whether notifications are enabled that show if a contact has installed the app on another phone.

If someone borrows money right after this notification appears, it is possible to suspect that it is a scam.

WhatsApp also lets you know which devices your account is active on. To verify, just access the application menu and click on connected devices.

The area shows the browsers and computers on which your account has been enabled. If you don’t recognize one of them, just tap the item and select the option disconnect.

These features help reduce the chances of strangers gaining access to your information on WhatsApp. And remember: some of the tools are also available in other apps.

What to do if your cell phone is stolen

VIDEO: Know what to do if your cell phone is stolen