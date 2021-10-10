WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook are down? Services are unstable this Friday (8)

This Friday (8), the services of Mark Zuckerberg’s company — WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook — again showed instabilities, with users complaining about the unavailability of the trio. The problem comes in a dark week for Zuckerberg’s business, which, in addition to facing heavy complaints from a former employee, has already suffered from a “blackout” earlier in the week.

According to the website Down Detector, the problems began to be reported by users shortly before 4pm today (Brasilia time).

(Image: Playback/Down Detector)

As you can see in posts made on Twitter, the situation has not yet normalized.

At Twitter, Facebook said it was aware of the new flaw and said it was working on a fix, although it did not reveal the reason for the problem.

If you are having difficulties using WhatsApp, Instagram or Facebook this Friday, be aware that the problem is not with your device or internet connection. The way, therefore, is to wait.

