WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook are down? Services are unstable this Friday (8)

This Friday (8), the services of Mark Zuckerberg’s company — WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook — again showed instabilities, with users complaining about the unavailability of the trio. The problem comes in a dark week for Zuckerberg’s business, which, in addition to facing heavy complaints from a former employee, has already suffered from a “blackout” earlier in the week.

According to the website Down Detector, the problems began to be reported by users shortly before 4pm today (Brasilia time).

(Image: Playback/Down Detector

As you can see in posts made on Twitter, the situation has not yet normalized.

People complaining that WhatsApp is down again, you guys don’t even have that many people to talk to, seriously — no gossip, journalist (@Same_Asem_) October 8, 2021

Instagram crashed dnv, hopefully WhatsApp doesn’t crash too — Tamboridegh (@evetamboridegh) October 8, 2021

Instagram went down AGAIN, if Whatsapp goes down I think we’ll have to solve it in the dialogue with Mark Zuckerberg pic.twitter.com/OWeTzcc4JU — Freitaz 👽🏳️‍🌈 (@cahcfz) October 8, 2021

At Twitter, Facebook said it was aware of the new flaw and said it was working on a fix, although it did not reveal the reason for the problem.

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience. – Facebook) October 8, 2021

If you are having difficulties using WhatsApp, Instagram or Facebook this Friday, be aware that the problem is not with your device or internet connection. The way, therefore, is to wait.