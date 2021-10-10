While frying Guedes, Centrão has already chosen a substitute; see who

In the week in which the scandal of the offshore millionaire Guedes exploded in a tax haven, the name of the former secretary of the National Treasury, Mansueto Almeida, began to circulate in the Planalto corridors as the best option to “calm the market”. It is an option from the Centrão. Information is from Forum magazine.

READ MORE:

1 – Bolsonarists transform the September 7 Telegram group into a fake merchandise fair

2 – Aras guarantees: if Mendonça falls, Bolsonaro will refer him to the STF

3 – Show de Fafá de Belém is interrupted by an ‘Out, Bolsonaro’

Name to take Guedes?

Almeida left government in July 2020 and is currently chief economist at BTG Pactual, a bank founded by the economist that has accumulated profits from suspicious transactions in the nearly three years of Bolsonaro’s government.

The economy minister blames Ciro Nogueira, president of the PP and is minister of the Civil House, for coordinating the Centrão uprising against him.

The arguments that the holder of the Economy has not fulfilled the promises to the “market” of implantation of neoliberal policies and even threw the country into an unprecedented economic crisis, with growing hunger and unemployment, heats up the frying pan where the minister swarms and convinces even self-confessed economics ignorant Jair Bolsonaro.

On the other hand, Mansueto Almeida has a presence among actors who can help to cool down the furor in the financial system.

Who is Mansueto Almeida?

A career employee at the Institute of Applied Economic Policies (IPEA) in Brasília, the economist from Ceará was general coordinator of Monetary and Financial Policy at the Economic Policy Secretariat at the Ministry of Finance during the Fernando Henrique Cardoso government and served as economic advisor to senator Tasso Jereissati (PSDB-CE), one of the main lobbyists of the financial system in Congress.

Almeida was also a consultant to Aécio Neves in the tucana candidacy for the presidency in 2014 and returned to the government in May 2016, shortly after the removal of Dilma Rousseff (PT) in the impeachment process that gave rise to the coup.

During the coup government of Michel Temer (MDB), Almeida assumed the position of Secretary in the Secretariat for Economic Monitoring (SEAE) of the Ministry of Finance and helped in the implementation of Reform plans, such as the Fiscal Adjustment, the Reform of labor legislation and the Reform Social Security.