Who are the entrepreneurs with over 100 billion dollars in their account?

Eleven men have a fortune valued at more than $100 billion, each according to Bloomberg’s billionaire ranking, which ranks the world’s 500 richest people daily. Among the 11 billionaires in the ranking, nine are from the United States, one from France and one from India. Together, the fortunes reach the US$ 1.483 trillion mark.

The list is headed by North American businessman Elon Musk, with US$ 222 according to data updated this Friday (8). Musk is the founder of electric vehicle maker Tesla and rocket maker SpaceX.

In second and third place, appear the North American Jeff Bezos (founder of Amazon) and the French Bernad Arnault (president of Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy), with US$ 191 billion and US$ 156 billion, respectively.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, who has been losing positions over the week after his social networks went offline globally earlier this week, came in sixth with $123 billion.

Ahead of Zuckerberg, in fourth and fifth place, are Bill Gates, with $128 billion, and Larry Page, with $125 billion, respectively.

Check out the list of entrepreneurs with over US$ 100 billion:

Elon Musk (USA): $222 billion Jeff Bezos (USA): US$191 billion Bernard Arnault (France): $156 billion Bill Gates (USA): $128 billion Larry Page (USA): $125 billion Mark Zuckerberg (USA): $123 billion Sergey Brin (USA): $120B Larry Ellison (USA): $108 billion Steve Ballmer (USA): $106 billion Warren Buffett (USA): $103 billion Mukesh Ambani (India): US$ 101 billion

5 Brazilians out of 500

In the list of 500 billionaires, five Brazilians appear. The best position went to Jorge Paulo Lemann, in 88th place. His fortune was estimated at US$ 20.5 billion or R$ 113.1 billion, considering the quotation of the US currency this Friday (8).

Lemann shares control of Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest brewery, with his billionaire partners Marcel Telles and Carlos Sicupira, who are also among the five Brazilians on the list.

I see the position of Brazilians in the ranking and their fortunes: