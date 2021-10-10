Why did the church protect rapists? – 10/08/2021 – Hélio Schwartsman

The numbers are impressive. According to the independent commission that investigated acts of pedophilia in the French Catholic Church, members of the clergy have sexually abused 216,000 children and adolescents over the past 70 years. That’s 3,085 rapes a year, or 8.4 new cases a day.

Those responsible for this would have been 2,900 to 3,200 pedophiles among the 115,000 priests who acted from 1950 to 2020. The commission, it is noteworthy, was created on the initiative of the French bishops’ conference, which asked for forgiveness from the victims and society.

What draws almost as much attention as the volume of abuse is the policy of systematic cover-up by church authorities. They not only failed to report crimes but, in some cases, exposed children to sexual predators. Why?

A good explanation for this pattern of behavior is Darrel Rey’s “The God Virus”. The religious reader doesn’t need to be mad at Rey. He himself clarifies that not all viruses are pathological, but they all invade host cells and, once inside them, hijack the cellular machinery to produce as many copies of themselves as possible, who will leave in search of new hosts.

Religions, like viruses, need a vehicle to infect the minds of humans, who will reproduce their ideas. Priests are particularly efficient vectors. They, more than the ordinary faithful, are dedicated to converting followers and preserving the “purity” of the religion, so that it is not defiled by mutations that deprive it of its character.

Such vectors require a lot of investment. They need to be trained, which consumes time and resources. Once formed, they become too valuable to be sent to jail. That’s why, for so long, the Catholic Church chose to protect priests over children. Only now that cover-up costs have soared have vectors become expendable.