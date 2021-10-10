Why Social Networking Algorithms Are Increasingly Dangerous, in the Artificial Intelligence Pioneer’s View

by

  • Paula Adamo Idoeta
  • From BBC News Brasil in São Paulo

Social networks

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

Researcher defends more human values ​​for Artificial Intelligence, particularly the algorithms that govern social networks

Stuart Russell, a professor at the University of California at Berkeley, has been devoted to the study of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for decades, but he is also one of its best-known critics – at least of the AI ​​model he still sees as “standard” by world.

But – unlike Hollywood movie plots on the subject – not because he thinks these technologies will become conscious and backfire on us.

Russell’s main concern is with the way this intelligence has been programmed by their human developers: they are tasked with optimizing their tasks as much as possible, basically at any cost.