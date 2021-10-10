Widening dredger in Balneário Camboriú to spend fortune to refuel in PR | Dagmara Spautz

The dredger Galileo Galilei, which collects and transports sand for the expansion works of Praia Central in Balneário Camboriú, traveled this Friday night (9) to refuel at the Port of Paranaguá, in Paraná – the closest to supply the fuel used by the vessel, the VLSFO. This time, the dredger will need 1.8 million liters. It’s more than R$ 5 million to “fill the tank”.

As the pilot Alexandre Gonçalves da Rocha already explained to the column, VLSFO is a fuel considered less polluting because it has a low dose of sulfur. As of this year, it became mandatory on vessels sailing through Europe. VLSFO costs an average of US$ 530 per ton, and has the specificity of not being able to be mixed with other fuels.

The Galileo Galilei dredger belongs to the company Jan de Nul, which is headquartered in Luxembourg. These vessels usually travel all over the world carrying out dredging works, especially in ports – before coming to Balneário Camboriú, for example, the dredger was in the Middle East. The intercontinental shuttle explains the requirement for a specific type of fuel.

Refueling was scheduled for the next few days, but was brought forward due to weather issues. After filling the tank, the dredger must return to Balneário Camboriú on Monday (11), before the holiday. Until then, tugboats will transport the pipe that transports the sand to the shore, from the height of Rua 3.700 to the height of Rua 1.800. The intention is to facilitate the fattening of the northern stretch of Praia Central.

