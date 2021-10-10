Will Volkswagen Gol have the same fate as Fox?







New Goal projection based on Nivus Photo: Kleber Silva / KDesign

Volkswagen gave Fox the red card and this raised speculation about the future of Gol. Was the VW Gol destined to have the same fate as the Fox? Would Volkswagen intend to do away with the Gol – a compact hatchback was 27 times bestseller – to give more room to a smaller SUV than the T-Cross?

This week, in a discreet way, Volkswagen ended the story of Fox. It took a farewell photo of the car at the factory in São José dos Pinhais (PR), next to T-Cross, to say that Fox is out to give more space to the SUV. Because of Fox’s importance, Volkswagen fans expected a special farewell series. There wasn’t.





With Gol, however, it’s not that simple. Despite being in a generation that debuted 11 years ago (2008), the Gol remains one of Volkswagen’s best-selling cars. Even in Germany, at Volkswagen AG’s headquarters in Wolfsburg, the Goal is spoken of as a rare gem. After all, the car was born in Brazil and achieved what seemed impossible: it was more commercially successful than the Volkswagen Beetle (VW Sedan).

New consumer demands for more connected, safer and less polluting cars have left the Volkswagen Gol obsolete. In addition, the automobile industry in general is going through a delicate moment, with many investments in new technologies, which led automakers to seek even more cost savings. Shared and mobile platforms are the foundation of this economy. So, to stay alive, Gol will have to modernize.





Gol Production: Will it stay alive or will it follow Fox? Photo: Volkswagen

In the next investment cycle, which should be announced later this year in a visit by Herbert Diess (CEO of VW global) or Ralf Brandstätter (CEO of the Volkswagen Group), the CEO of local Volkswagen, Pablo Di Si, will have to point out solutions not only for Brazil, but for all of Latin America (minus Mexico). Thus, a car that only meets the nostalgia of the Brazilian consumer will not have space. But as the SUV segment grows, the Hatch segment remains important.





Gol SUV: modern and classic elements together. Photo: Kleber Silva / KDesign

In SUVs, Volkswagen already has T-Cross and Nivus in category B (compact), Taos in category C (medium) and Tiguan in category D (large). In Hatches, with the recent withdrawals of Golf, Up and Fox, Volks only got Goal in category A (small) and Polo in category B (compact). It doesn’t seem reasonable for Volkswagen, which had five hatchbacks until recently, to just stick with the Polo. There are too many competitors and Polo alone could not handle this segment.

Even if it turns the Gol into an A-SUV (small crossover) car, there will be an embezzlement for the hatch line. What is possible, therefore, is that the new Gol is a reinvention of what we know today as a small hatchback. It’s possible that it will become a kind of larger Kwid, meaning Renault’s small SUV features, but about 4 meters long. Designer Kleber Silva has already projected the new Gol as a crossover (with T-Cross elements) and as a hatch (based on Nivus).





Gol SUV: square flashlights like in the 80s. Photo: Kleber Silva / KDesign

Along with this new model, Volkswagen will have to reposition the Polo. After all, with the transformation of the Gol into a “Volks Kwid”, the Polo would be the brand’s only authentic hatchback. The import of the Volkswagen ID.3 electric may even happen, but it will not be a volume car. Therefore, expectations are high about the future of Goal. The possibility of Volkswagen simply retiring the name is not ruled out, but this time (we hope) with all the honors that the Goal deserves.





One of the first projections of the new Goal. Photo: Renato Aspromonte / OverboostBR

If Volkswagen really puts an end to the Gol story, it won’t be difficult to go with another name. But, if you turn it into an SUV or crossover, you’ll have to explain very well why you keep the glorious name in a car that won’t have any of the Gol’s DNA. The third hypothesis, little commented on, is the emergence of a new family of small SUVs and a new body for the Gol, using the same platform, as this would also lengthen the life of the Voyage.

For now, there is more speculation than certainty. Internally, Volkswagen speaks of “Gol replacement”. This was the term used by Herbert Diess, recently, in a live with Pablo Di Si that ended up “leaking” on LinkedIn.