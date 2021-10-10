F1 IN TURKEY: BOTTAS WINS AND VERSTAPPEN RETURNS CHAMPIONSHIP LEADERSHIP | Briefing

Even without winning in Turkey, Red Bull leaves Istanbul Park with a smile on their face. The Dutchman Max Verstappen was second on Sunday (10) and took the lead in the Drivers’ World Championship, while the Mexican Sergio Pérez finished in third place, returning to the podium after eight tests of absence.

In a race disputed on a wet track, team manager Christian Horner acknowledged that winning would be a very difficult task at Istanbul Park. Valtteri Bottas, with Mercedes, won the race, while Lewis Hamilton, rival of Verstappen in the fight for the title, was only fifth.

“Winning was out of the question today, finishing second and third and retaking the lead at the Worlds, with both cars on the podium, represents a strong day for us. Particularly, with this tribute to Honda this weekend, it’s always good to see them both up there”, declared Horner in an interview with the F1 Post-Race Show.

Great duel between Hamilton and Pérez in Turkey

The president also valued the performance of Sergio Pérez, who, in addition to finishing on the podium, played a great role as a squire by defending himself very well against Lewis Hamilton when the Englishman tried to attack and was on a better pace in the race.

“It was fantastic. Great Czech race, he was firm, he even stopped in the pit-lane, but he didn’t give up, he did what we expected and it was a fantastic performance”, he added.

Verstappen has 262.5 points, against Lewis Hamilton’s 256.5. Formula 1 returns on October 24th with the US GP in Austin.