With a broken foot, Gretchen pays a promise at the Círio in Bethlehem: ‘Nsa. Ms. de Nazaré help me’ | Círio de Nazareth – 2021

She showed up with a broken foot and walking beside her husband, Pará native and saxophonist Esdras de Souza, as well as family and friends. The accident happened on September 29, when I was on the island of Marajó. The injury was in the fifth metatarsal of the left foot. “Even with my broken foot I’m carrying out all my normal commitments,” said the singer.
Gretchen says she made promises and thanks for the achievements achieved. She also says that, by faith in the saint, she managed to sell an apartment in Portugal and “get rid of her ex-husband”.
The singer has lived in Pará for two years and highlights that, in her devotion, she found help to pay for property and manage to make plans, together with her partner, for a calmer future and old age in relation to financial matters.
“One of the most important things was to be able to sell my house in Portugal so that I could free my life from my ex-husband. Our Lady of Nazareth, once again, helped me to achieve this and now I am free to to be with my husband and to live the life I live today, in Pará,” says the artist.
Gretchen claims that the promises made to the saint were made three years ago, at the Círio in 2019, when she met Ezra.
“This is for life: I have married my husband. This promise I will fulfill until the end of my life”, he comments.