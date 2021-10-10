With children of different ages, Kelly Key says she talks about sex with her children: ‘No embarrassment and taboo’

The theme of sex is not taboo in Kelly Key’s house. With children of different ages – Suzanna Freitas, 20 years old; Vitor, aged 16; and Artur, aged 4 -, the artist says that she talks (and always did) with her children about the subject without any embarrassment, especially with the two eldest.

“With neither of the older two (it was uncomfortable), we’ve already talked more clearly about sex. I’m very open and transparent about any topic. I think that when the question arises, we have a duty to respond honestly. embarrassment, taboo or prohibited topics,” said the singer, when asked by a fan about the subject on social networks.

Kelly also talked about how he handles the situation in relation to the youngest. “Tuca is the smartest thing about the body and its differences. Even though he is only 4 years old, whenever a ‘hairy’ question appears I maintain my position in answering with clarity and sincerity”, continues the artist: “In my opinion, there is no right age to talk about the subject. There is, yes, the right time. And what is it? When the doubt arises.”

Two of Kelly’s children, Vitor and Artur, are the result of her relationship with her husband Mico Freitas. Suzanna, the eldest, is her daughter from a previous relationship with the Latino singer.

Kelly, her husband and children Photo: Reproduction – Instagram