With emotion, Italy defeats Belgium in the Nations League

Italy defeated Belgium 2-1 in the dispute for 3rd place in the Nations League. Roberto Mancini’s team, who had lost a long unbeaten run last Wednesday, were superior throughout the match. However, Barella and Berardi’s goals only came out in the second half, while the Red Devils decreased with De Ketelaer, but stopped at the crossbar and Donnarumma.







Italy won a big victory over Belgium in the Nations League

ITALY BETTER

At 17 minutes of the first stage, Italy arrived in danger with Berardi, who found space to finish from outside the area and forced Courtois to make a great save. On the attack, Chiesa found Raspadori inside the area and the attacker hit the Belgian defense with a lot of danger, but by the end line.

SCARES

Belgium responded in the 24th minute with Saelemaekers receiving a pass from Batshuayi and submitting placed, but on the crossbar. At the end of the first half, Chiesa, who tried to reach the goal several times, received a long throw from Berardi, came face to face with Courtois, but kicked for another great save by the archer.

INTENSE START

In the first minute of the second stage, Barella took advantage of the ball at the entrance to the area after a corner kick and hit the ball first to swing the net. Belgium responded in the 14th with Batshuayi getting a pass through the right side of the area and dropping a bomb on the crossbar. At 19, Chiesa suffered a penalty and Berardi converted and extended the score to Italy.

SAVIOR

On minute 23, Batshuayi made a good play on the right side and served Alderweireld, who finished first for a great save by Donnarumma. On minute 32, the defender took advantage of the ball raised in the area and forced the Italian goalkeeper to perform another great intervention.

BELGIAN INSISTENCY

In the next attack, Belgium managed to mount a quick attack, Carrasco received it at the entrance to the area and sent the crossbar once more. At 41, Courtois turned on a quick counterattack with De Bruyne, who found De Ketelaere and the young man dropped the score.