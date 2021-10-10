With Faustão and live grid, Band only needs dramaturgy to change the level

Summer will be hot on the Band. Starting in January, the network will debut the daily Faustão attraction and will have more than 79.2% of its live programming. Of the 24 hours a day, 19 will be in real time. The Saad family channel will feature investments in journalism, sports and movies, but only one thing is missing: dramaturgy.

The maxim of José Bonifácio de Oliveira Sobrinho, or simply Boni, former vice president of operations at Globo, is valid: “A program changes the audience of a time. A soap opera changes the position of a station”. He currently controls Rede Vanguarda, a Globo affiliate in Vale do Paraíba, in the interior of São Paulo.

It was precisely with soap operas that Globo became an audience leader. It was precisely with the soap operas that Record took the second place on SBT in the 2000s. It was precisely with the soap operas that SBT returned to fight for the vice-leadership with Record in 2012. It was precisely with the soap operas that the Band itself reached to be “rediscovered” at 8:30 pm by the public, whether in 2005 with Floribella or more recently with the Turks.

It’s no use. Dramaturgy was and will continue to be essential for any TV station that wants big ambitions in the market. With the Band it’s no different, and it’s the missing ingredient for her to put herself in an eventual dispute for third place.

Meanwhile, Band bets on live

Although there is no dramaturgy core in the Band, it is a fact that investing in live is also a good bet. It is a key factor in times that streamings live in a golden age. A livelier schedule is an important differentiator and something they cannot offer.

As reported, the Band will have in 2022 almost 80% of its live programming schedule, from Primeira Jornal, at 3:45 am, to the beginning of its line of shows, at 10:45 pm. During these 19 hours, journalism in the morning, sports from lunchtime until 2 pm with Cátia Fonseca, Datena, TV news and the channel’s great star, Fausto Silva.

Although there is no recovery plan to return to investing in dramaturgy, no one can complain that the Band, in its own way, keeps trying. But when Faustão’s novelty factor passes, and the difficulties of a daily program of this caliber begin to appear – which shouldn’t take long -, there will be his three main competitors, continuing to invest in soap operas.

