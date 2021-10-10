With Neymar, Brazil seeks the 10th consecutive victory in the qualifiers

Neymar is a guaranteed presence in the field (Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF)

With



Neymar,



which returns after serving suspension from Venezuela, the



Brazilian Team



returns to the field for the South American Qualifiers for the



world Cup



of Qatar, this Sunday, at 6 pm, in Barranquilla, where he will face the



Colombia.



In case of a new victory, it would be the tenth, in ten games played, the Brazilian team will defeat each opponent at least once. This duel is valid for the fifth round, postponed because of the covid-19 pandemic.

For Neymar it is always an extra motivation to face Colombia after what happened in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, when the national shirt 10 suffered a violent entry by Zuniga and was left out of the rest of the competition. The PSG athlete also takes advantage of each match to try to get closer to Pelé in the national team’s artillery. The difference is only eight goals for the King of Football: 77 to 69.

Although Tite always denies the “neymardependence” of the selection, the truth is that with the presence of the ace the attacking options and the team’s production are significantly greater.



Despite the unexciting football in the 3-1 victory over Venezuela, new faces like Raphinha and Antony took advantage of their opportunities and could appear once again in the team, raising the possibility of being in the group that goes to the World Cup in Qatar in next year.

Another important point for the selection is the fact that with each round played, the guarantee of a place is greater. If they win, Brazil reaches 30 points in ten matches played and would leave Colombia, fifth in the standings with just 14 points.



ADVERSARY





With the current scenario, the Colombians are positioned to dispute the repechage, with fifth place, but the round could be interesting for coach Reinaldo Rueda’s team. A victory over Brazil and a defeat by Uruguay against Argentina would elevate the team to fourth place in the table.

Rueda bets on the goalscoring of the attacking duo formed by Borré and Falcao Garcia to try to surprise and impose the first defeat for the Brazilian team in these Qualifiers.



COLOMBIA x BRAZIL





COLOMBIA



– Ospina; Medina, Mina, Cuesta and Mojica; Barrios, Uribe, Cuadrado and Luis Díaz; Borré and Falcão Garcia. Coach: Reinaldo Rueda.

BRAZIL



– Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva and Guilherme Arana; Fabinho, Éverton Ribeiro, Gerson and Lucas Paquetá; Gabigol and Neymar. Technician: Tite.

REFEREE



– Patricio Loustau (ARG).

SCHEDULE



– 18 hours.

LOCAL



– Barranquilla, Colombia.