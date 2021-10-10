Young people ask the royal family to restore nature to their lands – News

More than a hundred young people gathered this Saturday (9) in front of Buckingham Palace, London, to deliver a petition with 100,000 signatures for the British royal family to allow nature to recover its wild state in the many lands of the Crown.

Accompanied by British naturalist and presenter Chris Packham, children and teenagers made a short march from Green Park to the Palace, waving pink and green flags.

“The royal family has an incredible opportunity, given so much land, to set an example by ‘renaturalizing’ the ecosystem,” said 16-year-old Noah Macaulay, co-founder of the SOS from the Kids choir, who sang during the protest and will perform at COP26, which will open in less than a month in Glasgow, Scotland.

“They could really help nature and biodiversity,” he added.

Veteran environmentalist Chris Packham, 60, lamented “not having acted quickly and comprehensively enough to avert the crisis in which we find ourselves.”

In what he called “the most harmonious, magnificent and peaceful manifestation” he has participated in for a long time, he urged the royal family to allow nature to recover its wild state on their lands, which, according to him, cover more than 300,000 hectares.

According to the Wild Card association, the Windsors own 1.4% of the UK’s land area.

A spokesman for Casa Real highlighted the royal family’s commitment to the environment, saying that “they are constantly evolving and looking for new ways to improve biodiversity, conservation and public access to green spaces.”