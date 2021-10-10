Youth X America-MG – Supersports

by

  • 48
    1 time

    END OF FIRST TIME! Youth and America-MG are tying in Caxias do Sul.

  • 47
    1 time

    Ricardo Bueno tries to enter the area from the right and commits an attacking foul.

  • 46
    1 time

    Guilherme Castilho takes a free kick from the left and Matheus Cavichioli cuts with a punch.

  • 45
    1 time

    Ricardo Silva misses Paulinho Boia and gets the yellow card.

  • 43
    1 time

    YOUTH GOOOOOOLLL!!! DAWAH!!! Guilherme Castilho hits a corner from the left in the area and shirt 78 heads. Lucas Kal tries to take it out, but the ball goes over the line!

  • 42
    1 time

    Everything ok with the Minas Gerais team striker. Departure follows.

  • 41
    1 time

    Ademir runs to the right, falls and feels.

  • 40
    1 time

    Games of the 25 round of the Brazilian closed: Atltico-MG 3×1 Cear, Fortaleza 0x3 Flamengo, Sport 1×0 Corinthians, Athletico-PR 0x2 Bahia and Fluminense 0x0 Atltico-GO.

  • 39
    1 time

    All right with Coelho’s goalkeeper.

  • 39
    1 time

    Goalkeeper of Amrica-MG is left feeling after the previous move and receives assistance.

  • 38
    1 time

    ALMOST!!! Guilherme Castilho rolls ahead, Ricardo Bueno appears face to face with the goal, but Matheus Cavichioli comes out closing the attacker’s angle, avoiding a draw!

  • 36
    1 time

    GOOD CHANCE!!! Michel Macedo raises from the right into the area and Ricardo Bueno heads over the goal!

  • 35
    1 time

    Guilherme Castilho hits the foul in the area and Marlon points forward.

  • 34
    1 time

    Michel Macedo runs down the right and is knocked down with a foul.

  • 33
    1 time

    Smile advances too much on the right and defense moves away.

  • 32
    1 time

    Ricardo Bueno fires in the intermediate and lacks the attack.

  • 31
    1 time

    Youth exchange passes and looks for space to attack.

  • 30
    1 time

    Ademir receives on the right, splits with Forster and gives in to the opponent.

  • 29
    1 time

    Felipe Azevedo commits an attack foul and complains to the referee.

  • 28
    1 time

    Pass on the right to Sorriso, Eduardo Bauermann arrives in the protection and takes the goal kick.

  • 26
    1 time

    Strong launch from the right and Michel Macedo does not reach.

  • 25
    1 time

    A corner taken from the right and Coelho’s defense moves one more.

  • 24
    1 time

    ALMOST THE TIE!!! William Matheus crosses from the left, Sorriso heads and Matheus Cavichioli palms. Striker submits on rebound and goalkeeper makes a new defense!

  • 23
    1 time

    Guilherme Castilho takes a free kick and Matheus Cavichioli holds it!

  • 22
    1 time

    Ricardo Bueno stopped with a foul in the middle.

  • 21
    1 time

    Marlon tries to go up on the left and Michel Macedo makes the cut.

  • 20
    1 time

    Ademir arrives late and clashes with Forster, misses and also wins the yellow card.

  • 19
    1 time

    Jadson commits a hard foul in midfield and is cautioned with a yellow card.

  • 17
    1 time

    Ademir crosses from the right into Douglas’ hands.

  • 16
    1 time

    Ribamar is fouled by Rafael Forster on the right. Attacker is left feeling.

  • 15
    1 time

    Ademir goes down the right and loses the ball to William Matheus.

  • 14
    1 time

    Ricardo Bueno is fired from the front on the right, crosses in the area and Diego Ferreira moves away from above.

  • 13
    1 time

    Michel Macedo arrives at the bottom from the right, wraps himself in the marker and gives away goal kick.

  • 12
    1 time

    It was Juninho’s second goal at the Brazilian Nationals.

  • 11
    1 time

    GOOOOOOLLL FROM AMRICA-MG!!! JUNE!!! Marlon makes a good move from the left and stands in the area. Shirt 8 arrives from behind and heads to open the scoreboard in South Boxes!

  • 10
    1 time

    Felipe Azevedo stopped with a foul near the center of the pitch.

  • 9
    1 time

    Ricardo Bueno fired in the middle, disarmed and calls for a foul. Referee lets the duel continue.

  • 8
    1 time

    Corner kick taken from the left and Eduardo Bauermann heads over the mark.

  • 7
    1 time

    Eduardo Bauermann appears on the right, crosses into the area and Rafael Forster takes a header.

  • 6
    1 time

    Youth striker recovers without needing assistance.

  • 5
    1 time

    Smile falls on the lawn with headaches.

  • 4
    1 time

    Ademir runs to the left, but stays at the Vitor Mendes mark.

  • 3
    1 time

    Marlon goes up the left and plays wrong in the middle.

  • two
    1 time

    Guilherme Castilho takes a free kick in the area, the ball keeps popping and Rafael Forster heads away.

  • 1
    1 time

    Ricardo Bueno dominates on the left and stopped with a foul.

  • 0
    1 time

    EAT THE! Ball rolling for Youth and America-MG!

  • 0
    1 time

    Almost everything ready for the start of the match.

  • 0
    1 time

    The players from both teams enter Alfredo Jaconi’s lawn.

  • 0
    1 time

    In the 1st round, Amrica-MG and Juventude drew 1-1 at the Independencia stadium.

  • 0
    1 time

    Carlos Eduardo Nunes Braga (RJ) commands the VAR. Silbert Faria Sisquim (RJ) the assistant and Alicio Pena Junior (MG) the observer.

  • 0
    1 time

    Alexandre Vargas Tavares de Jesus (RJ) the referee of the duel. Thiago Henrique Neto Correa Farinha (RJ) and Luiz Claudio Regazone (RJ) are the assistants.

  • 0
    1 time

    On the bench are Airton, Anderson, Geovane, Juninho Valoura, Ramon, Alan Ruschel, Joo Paulo, Yan Sasse, Chrigor, Fabrcio Daniel, Marcelo Toscano and Rodolfo.

  • 0
    1 time

    America-MG is scheduled with Matheus Cavichioli; Diego Ferreira, Ricardo Silva, Lucas Kal and Eduardo Bauermann; Marlon, Juninho and Al; Ademir, Felipe Azevedo and Ribamar.

  • 0
    1 time

    Eduardo, Mauro Zrate and Berro are injured and are embezzled. Suspended, Patric is also out.

  • 0
    1 time

    Coelho has not lost for 7 rounds and occupies 10th place with 30 points.

  • 0
    1 time

    Marcelo Carn, Didi, Guilherme Santos, Quintero, Paulo Henrique, Bruninho, Chico, Ricardinho, Wagner, Wescley, Capixaba and Roberson are the reserves.

  • 0
    1 time

    Youth goes into the field with Douglas; Michel Macedo, Rafael Forster, Vitor Mendes and William Matheus; Jadson, Dawhan and Guilherme Castilho; Sorriso, Paulinho Boia and Ricardo Bueno.

  • 0
    1 time

    In 15th place with 27 points, Alviverde needs the victory to get away from the relegation zone.

  • 0
    1 time

    Cold weather in the city in Rio Grande do Sul. The thermometers mark 16C at this time.

  • 0
    1 time

    The game will be held at the Alfredo Jaconi stadium in Caxias do Sul.

  • 0
    1 time

    Hello fans! Today we are going to follow the duel between Juventude and Amrica-MG in a match valid for the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship.