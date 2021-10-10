Youth X America-MG – Supersports

48
1 time
END OF FIRST TIME! Youth and America-MG are tying in Caxias do Sul.
47
1 time
Ricardo Bueno tries to enter the area from the right and commits an attacking foul.
46
1 time
Guilherme Castilho takes a free kick from the left and Matheus Cavichioli cuts with a punch.
45
1 time
Ricardo Silva misses Paulinho Boia and gets the yellow card.
43
1 time
YOUTH GOOOOOOLLL!!! DAWAH!!! Guilherme Castilho hits a corner from the left in the area and shirt 78 heads. Lucas Kal tries to take it out, but the ball goes over the line!
42
1 time
Everything ok with the Minas Gerais team striker. Departure follows.
41
1 time
Ademir runs to the right, falls and feels.
40
1 time
Games of the 25 round of the Brazilian closed: Atltico-MG 3×1 Cear, Fortaleza 0x3 Flamengo, Sport 1×0 Corinthians, Athletico-PR 0x2 Bahia and Fluminense 0x0 Atltico-GO.
39
1 time
All right with Coelho’s goalkeeper.
39
1 time
Goalkeeper of Amrica-MG is left feeling after the previous move and receives assistance.
38
1 time
ALMOST!!! Guilherme Castilho rolls ahead, Ricardo Bueno appears face to face with the goal, but Matheus Cavichioli comes out closing the attacker’s angle, avoiding a draw!
36
1 time
GOOD CHANCE!!! Michel Macedo raises from the right into the area and Ricardo Bueno heads over the goal!
35
1 time
Guilherme Castilho hits the foul in the area and Marlon points forward.
34
1 time
Michel Macedo runs down the right and is knocked down with a foul.
33
1 time
Smile advances too much on the right and defense moves away.
32
1 time
Ricardo Bueno fires in the intermediate and lacks the attack.
31
1 time
Youth exchange passes and looks for space to attack.
30
1 time
Ademir receives on the right, splits with Forster and gives in to the opponent.
29
1 time
Felipe Azevedo commits an attack foul and complains to the referee.
28
1 time
Pass on the right to Sorriso, Eduardo Bauermann arrives in the protection and takes the goal kick.
26
1 time
Strong launch from the right and Michel Macedo does not reach.
25
1 time
A corner taken from the right and Coelho’s defense moves one more.
24
1 time
ALMOST THE TIE!!! William Matheus crosses from the left, Sorriso heads and Matheus Cavichioli palms. Striker submits on rebound and goalkeeper makes a new defense!
23
1 time
Guilherme Castilho takes a free kick and Matheus Cavichioli holds it!
22
1 time
Ricardo Bueno stopped with a foul in the middle.
21
1 time
Marlon tries to go up on the left and Michel Macedo makes the cut.
20
1 time
Ademir arrives late and clashes with Forster, misses and also wins the yellow card.
19
1 time
Jadson commits a hard foul in midfield and is cautioned with a yellow card.
17
1 time
Ademir crosses from the right into Douglas’ hands.
16
1 time
Ribamar is fouled by Rafael Forster on the right. Attacker is left feeling.
15
1 time
Ademir goes down the right and loses the ball to William Matheus.
14
1 time
Ricardo Bueno is fired from the front on the right, crosses in the area and Diego Ferreira moves away from above.
13
1 time
Michel Macedo arrives at the bottom from the right, wraps himself in the marker and gives away goal kick.
12
1 time
It was Juninho’s second goal at the Brazilian Nationals.
11
1 time
GOOOOOOLLL FROM AMRICA-MG!!! JUNE!!! Marlon makes a good move from the left and stands in the area. Shirt 8 arrives from behind and heads to open the scoreboard in South Boxes!
10
1 time
Felipe Azevedo stopped with a foul near the center of the pitch.
9
1 time
Ricardo Bueno fired in the middle, disarmed and calls for a foul. Referee lets the duel continue.
8
1 time
Corner kick taken from the left and Eduardo Bauermann heads over the mark.
7
1 time
Eduardo Bauermann appears on the right, crosses into the area and Rafael Forster takes a header.
6
1 time
Youth striker recovers without needing assistance.
5
1 time
Smile falls on the lawn with headaches.
4
1 time
Ademir runs to the left, but stays at the Vitor Mendes mark.
3
1 time
Marlon goes up the left and plays wrong in the middle.
two
1 time
Guilherme Castilho takes a free kick in the area, the ball keeps popping and Rafael Forster heads away.
1
1 time
Ricardo Bueno dominates on the left and stopped with a foul.
0
1 time
EAT THE! Ball rolling for Youth and America-MG!
0
1 time
Almost everything ready for the start of the match.
0
1 time
The players from both teams enter Alfredo Jaconi’s lawn.
0
1 time
In the 1st round, Amrica-MG and Juventude drew 1-1 at the Independencia stadium.
0
1 time
Carlos Eduardo Nunes Braga (RJ) commands the VAR. Silbert Faria Sisquim (RJ) the assistant and Alicio Pena Junior (MG) the observer.
0
1 time
Alexandre Vargas Tavares de Jesus (RJ) the referee of the duel. Thiago Henrique Neto Correa Farinha (RJ) and Luiz Claudio Regazone (RJ) are the assistants.
0
1 time
On the bench are Airton, Anderson, Geovane, Juninho Valoura, Ramon, Alan Ruschel, Joo Paulo, Yan Sasse, Chrigor, Fabrcio Daniel, Marcelo Toscano and Rodolfo.
0
1 time
America-MG is scheduled with Matheus Cavichioli; Diego Ferreira, Ricardo Silva, Lucas Kal and Eduardo Bauermann; Marlon, Juninho and Al; Ademir, Felipe Azevedo and Ribamar.
0
1 time
Eduardo, Mauro Zrate and Berro are injured and are embezzled. Suspended, Patric is also out.
0
1 time
Coelho has not lost for 7 rounds and occupies 10th place with 30 points.
0
1 time
Marcelo Carn, Didi, Guilherme Santos, Quintero, Paulo Henrique, Bruninho, Chico, Ricardinho, Wagner, Wescley, Capixaba and Roberson are the reserves.
0
1 time
Youth goes into the field with Douglas; Michel Macedo, Rafael Forster, Vitor Mendes and William Matheus; Jadson, Dawhan and Guilherme Castilho; Sorriso, Paulinho Boia and Ricardo Bueno.
0
1 time
In 15th place with 27 points, Alviverde needs the victory to get away from the relegation zone.
0
1 time
Cold weather in the city in Rio Grande do Sul. The thermometers mark 16C at this time.
0
1 time
The game will be held at the Alfredo Jaconi stadium in Caxias do Sul.
0
1 time
Hello fans! Today we are going to follow the duel between Juventude and Amrica-MG in a match valid for the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship.