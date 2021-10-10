Youth X America-MG – Supersports

48

1 time END OF FIRST TIME! Youth and America-MG are tying in Caxias do Sul.

47

1 time Ricardo Bueno tries to enter the area from the right and commits an attacking foul.

46

1 time Guilherme Castilho takes a free kick from the left and Matheus Cavichioli cuts with a punch.

45

1 time Ricardo Silva misses Paulinho Boia and gets the yellow card.

43

1 time YOUTH GOOOOOOLLL!!! DAWAH!!! Guilherme Castilho hits a corner from the left in the area and shirt 78 heads. Lucas Kal tries to take it out, but the ball goes over the line!

42

1 time Everything ok with the Minas Gerais team striker. Departure follows.

41

1 time Ademir runs to the right, falls and feels.

40

1 time Games of the 25 round of the Brazilian closed: Atltico-MG 3×1 Cear, Fortaleza 0x3 Flamengo, Sport 1×0 Corinthians, Athletico-PR 0x2 Bahia and Fluminense 0x0 Atltico-GO.

39

1 time All right with Coelho’s goalkeeper.

39

1 time Goalkeeper of Amrica-MG is left feeling after the previous move and receives assistance.

38

1 time ALMOST!!! Guilherme Castilho rolls ahead, Ricardo Bueno appears face to face with the goal, but Matheus Cavichioli comes out closing the attacker’s angle, avoiding a draw!

36

1 time GOOD CHANCE!!! Michel Macedo raises from the right into the area and Ricardo Bueno heads over the goal!

35

1 time Guilherme Castilho hits the foul in the area and Marlon points forward.

34

1 time Michel Macedo runs down the right and is knocked down with a foul.

33

1 time Smile advances too much on the right and defense moves away.

32

1 time Ricardo Bueno fires in the intermediate and lacks the attack.

31

1 time Youth exchange passes and looks for space to attack.

30

1 time Ademir receives on the right, splits with Forster and gives in to the opponent.

29

1 time Felipe Azevedo commits an attack foul and complains to the referee.

28

1 time Pass on the right to Sorriso, Eduardo Bauermann arrives in the protection and takes the goal kick.

26

1 time Strong launch from the right and Michel Macedo does not reach.

25

1 time A corner taken from the right and Coelho’s defense moves one more.

24

1 time ALMOST THE TIE!!! William Matheus crosses from the left, Sorriso heads and Matheus Cavichioli palms. Striker submits on rebound and goalkeeper makes a new defense!

23

1 time Guilherme Castilho takes a free kick and Matheus Cavichioli holds it!

22

1 time Ricardo Bueno stopped with a foul in the middle.

21

1 time Marlon tries to go up on the left and Michel Macedo makes the cut.

20

1 time Ademir arrives late and clashes with Forster, misses and also wins the yellow card.

19

1 time Jadson commits a hard foul in midfield and is cautioned with a yellow card.

17

1 time Ademir crosses from the right into Douglas’ hands.

16

1 time Ribamar is fouled by Rafael Forster on the right. Attacker is left feeling.

15

1 time Ademir goes down the right and loses the ball to William Matheus.

14

1 time Ricardo Bueno is fired from the front on the right, crosses in the area and Diego Ferreira moves away from above.

13

1 time Michel Macedo arrives at the bottom from the right, wraps himself in the marker and gives away goal kick.

12

1 time It was Juninho’s second goal at the Brazilian Nationals.

11

1 time GOOOOOOLLL FROM AMRICA-MG!!! JUNE!!! Marlon makes a good move from the left and stands in the area. Shirt 8 arrives from behind and heads to open the scoreboard in South Boxes!

10

1 time Felipe Azevedo stopped with a foul near the center of the pitch.

9

1 time Ricardo Bueno fired in the middle, disarmed and calls for a foul. Referee lets the duel continue.

8

1 time Corner kick taken from the left and Eduardo Bauermann heads over the mark.

7

1 time Eduardo Bauermann appears on the right, crosses into the area and Rafael Forster takes a header.

6

1 time Youth striker recovers without needing assistance.

5

1 time Smile falls on the lawn with headaches.

4

1 time Ademir runs to the left, but stays at the Vitor Mendes mark.

3

1 time Marlon goes up the left and plays wrong in the middle.

two

1 time Guilherme Castilho takes a free kick in the area, the ball keeps popping and Rafael Forster heads away.

1

1 time Ricardo Bueno dominates on the left and stopped with a foul.

0

1 time EAT THE! Ball rolling for Youth and America-MG!

0

1 time Almost everything ready for the start of the match.

0

1 time The players from both teams enter Alfredo Jaconi’s lawn.

0

1 time In the 1st round, Amrica-MG and Juventude drew 1-1 at the Independencia stadium.

0

1 time Carlos Eduardo Nunes Braga (RJ) commands the VAR. Silbert Faria Sisquim (RJ) the assistant and Alicio Pena Junior (MG) the observer.

0

1 time Alexandre Vargas Tavares de Jesus (RJ) the referee of the duel. Thiago Henrique Neto Correa Farinha (RJ) and Luiz Claudio Regazone (RJ) are the assistants.

0

1 time On the bench are Airton, Anderson, Geovane, Juninho Valoura, Ramon, Alan Ruschel, Joo Paulo, Yan Sasse, Chrigor, Fabrcio Daniel, Marcelo Toscano and Rodolfo.

0

1 time America-MG is scheduled with Matheus Cavichioli; Diego Ferreira, Ricardo Silva, Lucas Kal and Eduardo Bauermann; Marlon, Juninho and Al; Ademir, Felipe Azevedo and Ribamar.

0

1 time Eduardo, Mauro Zrate and Berro are injured and are embezzled. Suspended, Patric is also out.

0

1 time Coelho has not lost for 7 rounds and occupies 10th place with 30 points.

0

1 time Marcelo Carn, Didi, Guilherme Santos, Quintero, Paulo Henrique, Bruninho, Chico, Ricardinho, Wagner, Wescley, Capixaba and Roberson are the reserves.

0

1 time Youth goes into the field with Douglas; Michel Macedo, Rafael Forster, Vitor Mendes and William Matheus; Jadson, Dawhan and Guilherme Castilho; Sorriso, Paulinho Boia and Ricardo Bueno.

0

1 time In 15th place with 27 points, Alviverde needs the victory to get away from the relegation zone.

0

1 time Cold weather in the city in Rio Grande do Sul. The thermometers mark 16C at this time.

0

1 time The game will be held at the Alfredo Jaconi stadium in Caxias do Sul.