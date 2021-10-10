Zayla affronts Pilar in a hospital bed and makes her feel sick · TV News

In Nos Tempos do Imperador, Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) won’t handle being abandoned by Samuel (Michel Gomes) at all. The boy will decide to end the engagement to reconnect with Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski), who has just been shot in the middle of the street. Full of envy, Olu’s daughter (Rogério Brito) will go to the hospital to threaten her rival and will make her feel ill in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo.

At the chapter set to air on October 15th , the doctor will be asleep in her bed. When she opens her eyes, she will be startled when she comes face to face with the villain. “How are you, Pilar? Are you afraid of me?” the evil woman will say.

“Why would I have?”, the girl will ask. “Why did you steal Samuel from me?!”, Zayla will retort. “You don’t deserve his love! You left Samuel to become a doctor! I conquered Samuel. We were going to get married, we were happy”, complete the shrew.

‘I will fight’

Pilar will emphasize that she will not be interested in what the enemy has to say and will ask her to leave. “Stop playing the poor thing and using this

I shot to steal Samuel from me!”, complains the character played by Heslaine Vieira.

“I’m not wearing anything, I almost died, it’s possible! Samuel is the one who came looking for me! He wanted to come back! He was with you trying to forget me, can’t you see?” stomach.

Zayla will tease yet again: “Please, I didn’t come to fight you. Of course I’m angry, but I don’t wish you harm, much less Samuel, who I love and will continue to love for the rest of my life . I just want you to know that I’m not going to give up and I’m going to fight for him.”

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

