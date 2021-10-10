Zopone/Unimed faces Franca for a place in the final

1

Victor Lira/Bauru Basket Guerrinha preaches individual and collective growth to tie grade

Zopone/Unimed has a game of life and death in the São Paulo Men’s Basketball Championship – 2021. After a loss by 84 to 63, away from home, in the opening of the best series of three games in the semifinals playoffs, the Baruense team is back to face Franca, this Sunday (10), from 6 pm, in the classic that counts for a spot in the decision of the state title. Dragão’s task is to assert the court’s command at the Gym Cláudio Amantini (Pressure Cooker), to win the match to force a third confrontation that would be held this Monday (11) at the same place and time.

Zopone/Unimed’s challenge is to find solutions to make your game flow. In the opening duel of the knockout, the team from Bauru lost three of the four quarters of the match and stayed behind on the scoreboard throughout the game, outlining moments of reaction, but failing to match the actions.

“We have to do everything contrary to what happened in the first game, that is, play with more physical intensity, more energy, more brilliance, wanting more to win and more wanting to move forward. Now, for us it’s life and for them it is the closing of the dispute,” commented coach Guerrinha.

“We are aware of the opponent’s qualities. We also have ours, but we need to improve these virtues. Individually, shine more, have better performance, stay more focused on the game and have more energy. That way, the collective will rise and, mainly, playing at home we can move forward,” added the coach through the Bauru Basket press office. “Otherwise, we won’t have a chance in this series. If we are going to play as equals, they have a higher rotation and more players in decision conditions,” added Guerrinha.

TICKETS

Tonight’s derby marks Bauru’s reunion with the fans, who have been away for more than a year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Tickets will be on sale at a store inside the gym. The ticket for a captive chair costs R$ 80.00 and for the bleachers, R$ 40.00 and R$ 20.00 (half).