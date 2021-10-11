‘007 – No Time to Die’ has a lower than expected debut box office – 10/10/2021 – Illustrated

“No Time to Die”, the latest film in the James Bond franchise, opened with US$56 million (equivalent to R$308.4 million) at the domestic US box office, below expectations and in a sign that even one of the The biggest brands in film history have yet to deal with a film industry landscape dramatically altered by the pandemic.

Before the weekend, “No Time to Die” was projected to gross between $60 million and $70 million in its first three days of release.

While not a disaster, it was expected that the weekend’s final box office would be higher because the film receives positive reviews and was the last with Daniel Craig as the elegant secret agent.

For some movies, especially during the pandemic, a $56 million opening weekend would be cause for joy.

But “No Time to Die” is not a normal movie. It had a production budget of $250 million, not to mention more than $100 million spent on marketing.

Add tens of millions to delay the launch, which should have taken place in April of last year, before the pandemic changes plans.

Box office experts estimate that “No Time to Die” would need to make at least $800 million at the global box office to make money exclusively from its theater window.

The franchise has several marketing partners and ancillary agreements, such as Rolex, Aston Martin and others, that can help alleviate potential losses.