10 ways to eat better according to nutritionists themselves – 10/11/2021

Among the functions of a nutritionist is to prepare food plans to promote health through food, whether treating or preventing any disease or clinical condition. But do these professionals follow what they preach or recommend? Asked by Live well, three nutritionists share 10 tactics they have for eating better.

1. “I organize and define my menu of the week”

Organizing is essential to living healthy habits, and it requires a little time and attention, but not to the point of being so radical that it generates overcharging, suffering, and guilt. If it takes a lot of time and worry, it’s because something isn’t working. The planning needs to conform to the reality of each person’s routine, and not a utopian version that is impossible to carry out.

The tip is to plan in advance what you will do, so that you don’t end up eating what you have and not what you should. Take a day of the week to plan, list options for what you want to eat in the week for each meal, and check if you have these foods at home or if you need to buy them.

2. “I make my kitchen more operational”

Keep fruit and water close to your eyes, not in the fridge, out of reach of your hands.

It’s also worth keeping the refrigerator organized, reserving the first shelf for leafy, for example, cleaning only what you’re going to eat for the next three days. Keep them in large plastic containers interspersed with paper towels after they dry—hardwoods’ biggest enemy is moisture. The rest keep with soil and roots, the way you bought them at the market. On another shelf separate breakfast things and lunch leftovers on another.

Cheeses, yogurts or minimally processed products are sorted by expiration date, so they are used in the right order.

It’s nice to organize the food cabinet too, bringing those you use most often closer together, for example salt, spices, condiments, sugar, etc. On the back shelves keep non-perishable foods that you don’t use as much or that you’ve bought a larger quantity to store.

Experts suggest planning your trip to the market and making a shopping list Image: iStock

3. “I cook and I always have the basics at home”

Making your own food helps you have a better contact and connection with food and your choices. It’s worth cooking a little more, leaving what’s left for the next meal or freezing it for another day.

As it is not always possible to prepare everything, always try to have the basics at home, such as cooked fruits, eggs and vegetables. This helps maintain a healthy eating pattern, minimizing the likelihood of having to order food through an application or even not knowing what to eat.

4. “I make a shopping list and I don’t go to the market hungry”

As the food runs out, make a note of what is missing on a notepad—this makes it easier for you to make a complete list. With it, you avoid forgetting to buy the necessary food and products, and the list also reduces the influence of advertisements, reducing the possibility of buying on impulse and, consequently, helping to save more.

It’s also important never to go to the market hungry, because this makes you choose less needed products, spend more and forget what you really needed to buy.

The quantities of trips to the market vary for each person, but in general, leave to buy non-perishable foods, such as rice, pasta, flour, sugar, on a longer interval (such as once a month). At a shorter interval, such as every 15 days, go to the butcher’s, for example, and every week go to the market to buy fruits and vegetables. The tip is to buy fruits at different stages of ripeness, so they last longer.

In the case of vegetables, when it is not possible to go to the market, it is possible to buy them on the specific day they arrive fresh in the produce. Schedule the amount you will use within a week to reduce the risk of running out, leftover, or wasted.

5. “I leave some food ready, cut and frozen”

Foods that require more time to prepare, such as beans, separate into individual portions, leave in the freezer and remove as needed.

Do the same with vegetables such as broccoli, cauliflower, and green beans, but use the whitening technique—two minutes in boiling water, then pour into ice water. In addition, it is also possible to buy vegetables and fruits that have already been sanitized and cut. In the freezer, identify frozen foods with name and date of freezing, always using the oldest first.

For those who don’t like to freeze, it is possible to leave the cooked vegetables ready in the fridge. In general, leaving food cut and frozen makes it easier to prepare complete meals throughout the week.

6. “Vario and try new foods”

Diversifying foods increases the chance of introducing all the nutrients to the body. This allows you to explore new flavors and avoid getting bored with others. Try not to buy everything the same every time you go to the market. When you go to the fair, for example, try to try new foods.

Keeping cut and sanitized foods in the refrigerator helps maintain a healthy eating routine Image: iStock

7. “I bet on fibers”

Add fiber to some meals, such as fruit and yogurt, to get fuller and improve your bowel function. Bet on oats, granola, chia, flaxseed, sesame, pumpkin or sunflower seeds, grated coconut.

8. “I listen for the signs of hunger and satiety and I don’t blame myself when I eat”

Understand when you feel hungry or when you feel like eating. It helps you make better choices and feel guilty.

One of the tips for healthy eating is to understand that all foods can be part of life, both healthy ones, which should appear more often, and more caloric or more palatable foods, which should not appear that often.

9. “As sweet as I feel”

The best tip to quench your sweet tooth is to eat a sweet. It is necessary to understand that it is not prohibited, prohibiting a food only increases the desire to eat it. Eating everything (permission) is quite different from eating everything (permissiveness). Therefore, when you feel like eating a sweet, eat it, but with awareness, calm, feeling the pleasure and following your satiety to know how much.

At the time of purchase, choose only what will be consumed during the period, so that use does not extend throughout the week. Avoid having at home what you won’t consume often.

Use your creativity to make fruit desserts, such as frozen banana popsicles with yogurt and nuts, fruit fondue with chocolate. These options tend to appeal to children more and are better options compared to processed sweets and biscuits rich in trans fats.

10. “I stay hydrated”

Make a commitment to drink water during the day, for example: at least two 500ml bottles of water until lunch, and two more until dinner. Sodas and juices leave for special occasions such as birthdays.

Rather than wanting to take and exclude something, it’s better to think about including. By adding a juice, you naturally reduce your soda consumption. Including more water, soda decreases.

Another strategy is to consume water-rich fruits such as watermelon, cantaloupe, pineapple, which do not require juice in the meal. Also make smoothie (frozen fruit and beat in the mix with almost no water) without straining, as another drink option.

Sources: Muriel H. Depin, nutritionist specialized in eating disorders by Ambulim (Eating Disorders Program) of IPq-HCFMUSP (Institute of Psychiatry, Hospital das Clínicas, Faculty of Medicine, University of São Paulo), member of the technical board of ASTRALBR (Brazilian Association of Eating Disorders) and creator of @obarrigapositiva; Sabrina Soares, clinical nutritionist, member of the board of the Brazilian Society of Diabetes regional Bahia, member of the Nutrition Department of the Brazilian Society of Diabetes, and diabetes educator; Victor Machado, nutritionist with an approach to eating behavior at the company Nutrição Sincera and columnist for Live well.