100 immigrants are discovered in an abandoned container

by

Immigrants rescued by Guatemalan police on Saturday

Credit, Guatemala PNC

Photo caption,

Immigrants rescued by Guatemalan police on Saturday

Guatemalan police rescued 126 migrants who were abandoned inside a container on the side of a highway.

They were found during the night between the cities of Nueva Concepción and Cocales, after residents reported hearing screams coming from inside the trailer.

Authorities believe these people were abandoned by smugglers who were paid to bring them to the United States via Mexico.

More than 100 of the people found are from Haiti, which has been badly hit by the crisis. There were also people from Nepal and Ghana.