20 players expected to play the World Cup for the last time in 2022

Today’s main Brazilian player, Neymar said he can play in his last edition of the World Cup in Qatar, in 2022, when he will be 30 years old. The statement given for the documentary ‘Neymar and the Line of Kings’, produced by DAZN, surprised and left a question in the air: besides the Brazilian shirt 10, which other players can say goodbye to the Worlds in the next edition of the competition, in the year that he comes?

For over ten years fighting for the post of ‘Best Player in the World’, Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are expected to say goodbye to the World Cups for Argentina and Portugal, respectively, together in the edition to be played in Qatar. The now PSG player will be 35 years old in the next edition of the competition, while the Portuguese shirt 7 will already be 37 years old.

Among the names that can also compete in the last World Cup career, if their teams qualify, are Thomas Müller (Germany), Robert Lewandowski (Poland) and Luís Suárez (Uruguay), who will be 33, 34 and 35 years old respectively in the World Cup in Qatar.

In the list of Brazilians who can say goodbye in Qatar, are defender Thiago Silva, who will be 38 years old in the next World Cup, and attacking midfielder Roberto Firmino, who can compete in the World Cup at the age of 31. Right-back Daniel Alves, now 38, did not make the list because he has an undefined future, but if called up, it will certainly be his last edition of the competition.

Check out the list of players who should play the World Cup for the last time in Qatar:

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

37 years at the 2022 World Cup

41 years at the 2026 World Cup

Lionel Messi (Argentina)

35 years in 2022 (Qatar)

39 years in 2026 (Canada, Mexico and the United States)

Robert Lewandowski (Poland)

34 years old in 2022 (Qatar)

37 years in 2026 (Canada, Mexico and the United States)

N’Golo Kante (France)

31 years in 2022 (Qatar)

35 years in 2026 (Canada, Mexico and the United States)

Thiago Silva (Brazil)

38 years in 2022 (Qatar)

41 years old in 2026 (Canada, Mexico and the United States)

Edinson Cavani (Uruguay)

35 years in 2022 (Qatar)

39 years in 2026 (Canada, Mexico and the United States)

Thomas Müller (Germany)

33 years in 2022 (Qatar)

36 years in 2026 (Canada, Mexico and the United States)

Thiago Alcântara (Spain)

31 years in 2022 (Qatar)

35 years in 2026 (Canada, Mexico and the United States)

Karim Benzema (France)

34 years old in 2022 (Qatar)

37 years in 2026 (Canada, Mexico and the United States)

Angel Di Maria (Argentina)

34 years old in 2022 (Qatar)

38 years in 2026 (Canada, Mexico and the United States)

Sergio Ramos (Spain)

36 years in 2022 (Qatar)

40 years in 2026 (Canada, Mexico and the United States)

Sergio Aguero (Argentina)

34 years old in 2022 (Qatar)

38 years in 2026 (Canada, Mexico and the United States)

Manuel Neuer (Germany)

36 years in 2022 (Qatar)

40 years in 2026 (Canada, Mexico and the United States)

Luís Suarez (Uruguay)

35 years in 2022 (Qatar)

39 years in 2026 (Canada, Mexico and the United States)

Antoine Griezmann (France)

31 years in 2022 (Qatar)

35 years in 2026 (Canada, Mexico and the United States)

Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands)

31 years in 2022 (Qatar)

35 years in 2026 (Canada, Mexico and the United States)

Lorenzo Insigne (Italy)

31 years in 2022 (Qatar)

35 years in 2026 (Canada, Mexico and the United States)

Roberto Firmino (Brazil)

31 years in 2022 (Qatar)

34 years old in 2026 (Canada, Mexico and the United States)

Eden Hazard (Belgium)

31 years in 2022 (Qatar)

35 years in 2026 (Canada, Mexico and the United States)

Sergio Busquets (Spain)

34 years old in 2022 (Qatar)

38 years in 2026 (Canada, Mexico and the United States)

