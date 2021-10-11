3 alerts by Stuhlberger, from the Green Fund, about the “inhospitable scenario” of the markets (and what to do now)

With the authority of those who accumulate a return of 18,880.21% since 1997, when the Green fund FIC END was constituted, Luis Stuhlberger believes that the Brazilian stock market is pricing a “very inhospitable scenario”.

“The dynamics of flows, which were very favorable until recently, are now suffering from an increase in the Selic rate and the recent poor performance of companies that came to the market”, says the manager, in the monthly letter to the fund’s shareholders.

Verde is a multimarket fund, that is, don’t limit yourself to investing only in shares. Its portfolio is made up of national and foreign assets, both fixed income and variable income. In September, it accumulated a drop of 0.12%, compared to the fall of more than 6% of the Ibovespa and the increase of 0.44% of the CDI. In the year, however, it registers an increase of 1.49%, compared to 2.51% of the CDI.

Restocking the economy

According to Verde’s letter, “the world and markets continue to oscillate at the mercy of multiple imbalances caused by the reaction to the pandemic.” The post-coronavirus economic recovery is viewed with caution by Stuhlberger.

First, because it is necessary to analyze the numbers of the resumption carefully. For the manager, “the global economy is going through a huge restocking cycle, and growth in several industries probably seems greater than it actually is, exacerbating the effects on the price of many goods (and assets) and making it difficult to project forwards .”

Second, because the central banks of the USA and of the main European countries remain determined to reduce the stimulus to the economy granted at the worst moment of the pandemic.

“In the US and European interest rate market we still believe the direction of rates is up, but we’ve reduced positions a bit. We must be careful not to exaggerate the dose, thinking about 2022”, states the letter from Verde.

short-sighted vision

The third reason for caution is the actions of the Brazilian Central Bank, which the manager considers to be immediate. Referring to the local real interest market, Stuhlberger states that “the curves (and the Central Bank) are very focused on current inflation, ignoring a likely ongoing economic slowdown, due to the consumer’s loss of real income, even before the effect full interest rate hike has been felt.”

In this juncture, the manager has been making adjustments to the portfolio. The Green Fund slightly reduced exposure to the US and European interest rate market. At the same time, the allocation of real interest rates in the Brazilian market is “gradually” increasing.

Finally, he is analyzing the stock market with a magnifying glass. “We believe that a number of good companies are trading at very interesting values, and we have, selectively and with discipline, increased our position in this market.”