75% of small and medium virtual retailers sell through whatsapp

Whatsapp is one of the most used applications by Brazilians. The messaging app has 120 million active users in Brazil and 1.5 billion worldwide. The technology has also helped thousands of entrepreneurs to communicate with their customers – being the main service channel for many e-commerces.

In the afternoon of last Monday, October 4th, the app, as well as other devices of the Facebook Group, showed instability around the world, leaving the communication channel down.

The company assumed that the problem was global and, only after 6 hours, the apps started working again. Collaborators and social media professionals also noted difficulties in working. The three apps also experienced instability last June, for about two and a half hours. At the time, Facebook claimed that the failure was caused by a configuration tweak.

Whatsapp as an ally of small and medium shopkeepers

According to an exclusive survey by Loja Integrada, a free platform for creating virtual stores, around 75% of small and medium-sized retailers use the application as a direct sales channel with their customers – in addition to the virtual store.

In addition, nearly 68% of LI’s storeowners say they use Whatsapp as their main customer service tool, followed by Instagram (15%) and email (5.6%)

For Gustavo Ruchaud, marketing director of Loja Integrada, whatsapp has become an essential tool in the lives of virtual storekeepers, not only when selling, but also in post-sales.

“Because it is free, the app is on the cell phone of almost all Brazilians. For the entrepreneur, one of the main advantages of using the tool is being able to create campaigns and promotional actions that are sent automatically. In addition, with the app it is possible to check metrics and perform a service almost in real time. With instability, retailers will need to take stock of their sales, providing support and feedback to customers through other channels as well”, he explains.

The expert gave 3 tips to guide entrepreneurs to avoid the digital blackout of these apps:

relationship first

Instabilities happen and that’s why communicating with your customer is essential. As much as the contact is direct through whatsapp, it is necessary to humanize this communication and create service standards, which must be related to the brand’s culture.

Furthermore, creating an email communication can be a way to formalize the processes. In this case, a tip is to communicate your customers about the instability and leave other forms of contact available until the situation is regularized.

Bet on your online store

The best way is to use the retailer’s customer base, integrating the communication and sales channels, offering the customer the convenience of being able to buy and relate through the WhatsApp app – but not leaving this tool as the only channel. Investing in promoting the store on other platforms, such as google and Youtube, can keep the store up and running.

Invest in new channels

For Ruchaud, the entrepreneur should not be held hostage to just one channel and should always bet on new ways to engage their customer. The use of Telegram, for example, has grown a lot in Brazil, it works perfectly for business promotion.

Another tip is to invest in your own communication channels – when we are talking about e-commerce – through a chatbot or resources that allow chat with consumers.

Source: Press office Integrated Store