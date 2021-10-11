A Fazenda 13: Tati Quebra Barraco’s biphobic speech ‘hinders the movement’ | want

Instagram Tati Quebra Barraco and Dayane Mello

Tati Quebra Barraco, 42, started Sunday (10) among the most talked about topics on Twitter. The reason is the biphobic comment made by the funkeira at the headquarters of “A Fazenda 13”. In a conversation with Victor Pecoraro, the singer judged the fact that Dayane Mello kissed men and women on national television. “She said yesterday: ‘Oh, because you have two daughters’… And is it nice for her daughter to see her with a man and then with a woman in reality TV?”, said Tati.

To better understand the issue in Tati Quebra Barraco’s commentary, the iG Portal

spoke with Babu Carreira, comedian, writer, podcaster and bisexual activist. “First of all I would like to make it clear that I love Tati, but in fact it was a prejudiced comment. It is prejudiced speech because it creates a problem with regard to [às pessoas] kissing men and women, as if it were an ugly thing, wrong, an inappropriate thing for a child to see, especially his daughter. And if you know and your children know that you have heterosexual or bisexual behavior, it doesn’t matter to them, it’s just kisses,” she began.

Then Babu defended. “I think it goes from parenting up to what is acceptable or not for their children to see, people don’t need to be ashamed of being seen kissing men and women, it’s not an ugly, dirty thing, it’s not promiscuous behavior. It’s just a expression of a person who relates to both or more genders”.

Asked how this affects other bisexual people, whether they watch “A Fazenda 13” from her point of view, the activist said. “This affects bisexuals because, once again, it generates the stigma that kissing men and women is a promiscuous and shameful behavior, worthy of being hidden, as if publicly we had to choose a gender to stay. For me, it’s just more a person corroborating the stigma, making us feel ashamed for who we are, even saying that we are not worthy of role models for children, which ends up hindering the movement”.

Finally, we asked Babu Carreira about what advice he would give Tati Quebra Barraco, since she made a biphobic comment on the reality show. In response, she showed great affection for the funkeira and was open if she is interested in learning. “I love Tati, I think she’s very wonderful, whoever accompanies her knows that she went over a lot of prejudice too, so I think it’s just a matter of her talking to more bisexual people for her to understand an experience that is not hers. Because we can be incredible people and yet to make mistakes in a speech precisely because of the lack of experience and coexistence with that type of person”, he pointed out.

tati breaks shack, it’s just the obvious image of an internet sealing person, with clear positions for likes! tell this lady that HOMOPHOBIA IS CRIME. pic.twitter.com/3Tg8M43MuR — Abia (@cardbiax) October 9, 2021

The 13th edition of “A Fazenda” has yielded unforgettable moments for the franchise. In addition to the expulsion of Nego do Borel and the withdrawal of Fernanda Medrado, the production now deals with the alleged aggression suffered by Rico Melquiades by Dynho Alves. The reality show will air from Monday to Friday, from 10:45 pm, on Record TV. The presentation, as always, is in charge of Adriane Galisteu.