Carol Solberg returned to attack Bolsonaro Photo: Playback/SporTV

A year after criticizing President Jair Bolsonaro live during an interview at a beach volleyball tournament, player Carol Solberg staged on Saturday night (9) a new attack on the Chief Executive. Last year, the athlete was denounced to the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) on account of the act.

This time, the attack took place after a match at the Brazilian Beach Volleyball Circuit. Carol used the interview to attack Bolsonaro because of the chief executive’s defense of early treatment against Covid and because of the vetoes he applied to parts of a bill that provided for the distribution of tampons.

– We have a president who is defending early treatment at this point in the championship. This is very serious. It pains me a lot to see Brazil being represented by this. We saw the president vetoing, this week, the free distribution of tampons for girls, I get very sad – he said.

In September 2020, after shouting “Fora Bolsonaro” in an interview aired by SporTV, Grupo Globo’s sports channel, the athlete was warned at the first instance, but appealed the decision for not agreeing with the sentence. In the second instance, she was eventually acquitted.

