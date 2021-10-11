Abel says what Palmeiras lacks in Atlético-MG and Flamengo and reveals the team’s biggest problem

The Palmeiras coach criticized the current phase of the team and cited the great moments experienced by rivals Atlético-MG and Flamengo

In the first contact with the fans of the palm trees at Allianz Parque, Abel Ferreira did not have a great night. The team led by the Portuguese was defeated by Bragantino 4-2 and saw the party turn into protest.

In a press conference after the confrontation, the coach made it clear that Palmeiras, at the moment, is not strong and mentioned the great phase experienced by Atlético-MG, leader of the brazilian, and Flamengo, opponent of the final of Libertadores Conmebol.

“I have to be realistic, I can’t sell dreams. When you see a very strong Atlético-MG, without facilitating anything… When you see a very strong Flamengo… And at this moment, Palmeiras is not strong. We’re at a bad time and we have to take over“, said the Portuguese.

At the final whistle of the match, there was a lot of protest at Allianz Parque. In the stands, boos and shouts of ‘team without shame’. Outside of it, the main organized of the club detonated the coach on social media and spray-painted the stadium walls.

Palmeiras returns to the field next Tuesday (12). Away from home, those commanded by Abel Ferreira face the Bahia, at Fonte Nova, at 9:30 pm.

With 39 points, the Alviverde occupies 3rd place in the leaderboard of the Brazilian championship.