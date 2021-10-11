Action by Hering’s heirs against the company itself

The action that Cia. Hering’s heirs bring against the company itself, uncles and former president Ivo Hering continues to have dramatic consequences. In their defenses, the defendants even asked for adverse possession of Cia. Hering’s shares – something that is, to say the least, unusual, as they only ask for adverse possession, as any layman knows, of what one does not own. The three brothers who filed the lawsuit, Pedro Roberto, Rafaela and Eduardo Teodoro Hering Bell, cousins ​​and godsons of Ivo Hering’s baptism, state, in their replies, that this is practically a confession of guilt, along with several other confessions that would appear in the contestations. Another curious fact: there are several moments in defenses where defendants place the blame on each other. The lawsuit asks for the nullity of sales and transfers of shares of Eulália Hering in Cia Hering and in the family holding INPASA, she who was one of the largest shareholders in the industry, but whose inventory ended up with no action. The plaintiffs claim that the defendants squandered the grandmother’s estate, which ended up with nothing to be inherited. Most impressive of all: the plaintiffs claim that they have evidence that when she signed the documents for these transfers… matriarch Eulalia was blind.

