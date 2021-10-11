Actors choose their favorite moments

The Walking Dead ends this Sunday (10) the first part of its 11th (and last) season — which will only be concluded in 2022. Omelet asked the Norman Reedus (Daryl), Seth Gillam (Father Gabriel) and Eleanor Matsuura (Yumiko) to remember their favorite moments behind the scenes of the production.

One of the main veterans of the Reedus plot fondly recalled Andrew Lincoln, who lived Rick Grimes until the 9th season: “The prank fights with Andy were always fun. I miss that guy a lot”.

The actor also highlighted his complicity with the series’ team, citing a case in which he was assisted by a camera assistant.

“As soon as we started, a new director arrived. Melissa [McBride] and I shot a scene in a car, really fast. And I asked to do it one more time, because I hadn’t realized that an element of the scene would be elsewhere. The director said no, we were going to move on. But then one of the assistants looks at me, blinks and screams, which means we’re going to record again. and we became friends”.

Gillam also chose one of his first moments in the series: a scene from Season 5, shortly after we met Gabriel.

“That’s when we filmed in that flooded food store, where Gabriel took Rick. We were shooting with our feet under three feet of water, and trying to run. It was very cool! And I’ve never worked on anything like this, these elements really sharpened my sense of terror.“.

Yumiko’s interpreter chose a moment in season 10 when her character, Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and Ezekiel (Khary Payton) decided to start the journey that would take them to the Commonwealth.

“I was so used to filming in the woods, covered in blood…but this time we did a scene that kind of replicated that iconic scene of Rick on the horse, heading towards town. I felt like the cycle was complete. And just being on horseback, in this urban setting, was a really cool moment. And it was nice to be in a scene that reminds me of a moment before I joined the show. It was really cool to be a part of it.”.

The 11th season of The Walking Dead is available on Star+.