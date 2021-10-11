Adele is confused by indiscreet question about sex life and fans revolt during live – Monet

+



Singer Adele exposing her lack of understanding when asked how many people she has had sex with (Photo: Instagram)

The singer Adele was confused when she was the target of an indiscreet question during a live on her Instagram. The 33-year-old artist’s lack of understanding with the unusual questioning even resulted in her fans’ revolt, uncomfortable with the celebrity’s attempt to embarrass herself.

Another ‘phenomenon’ that deserves to be highlighted was the invasion of Brazilians in the live, charging the British pop star about an alleged plagiarism that was successful with Martinho da Vila (see below).

Responding to several questions sent by her followers, the singer was confused when asked about her “body count”, a term used to express the number of people with whom someone has had sex.

“What is my ‘body count’? What does that mean?” Adele replied when she saw the questioning, making the doubt evident on her features. Not understanding the question, she continued with the live. Watch the video excerpt with the question at the end of the text.

Singer Adele with her boyfriend, agent Rich Paul, during an NBA match on July 17, 2021 (Photo: Getty Images)

“Why would anyone need to ask Adele about her body count?” asked a person on Twitter. “How do you benefit from knowing the number of people Adele has slept with?” asked another.

“Someone just asked Adele how many people she’s had sex with…” someone else lamented. “Adele knows what it’s about, but she just played dumb,” suggested one fan on social media.

In addition to Adele’s confusion with the question about the number of people she has had sex with, the celebrity’s live was certainly marked by the strong presence of Brazilian fans.

One of Adele’s live comments with a Brazilian fan referring to the alleged plagiarism of the song Mulheres, by Martinho da Vila (Photo: Instagram)

Emojis with Brazilian flags shared by a Brazilian fan in Adele’s live (Photo: Instagram)

Among the various emojis shared with the Brazilian flag and among several requests for shows in Brazilian territory, Adele was the target of questions about the accusation of plagiarism of the song ‘Mulheres, by Martinho da Vila.

The singer Adele (Photo: Instagram)

“Adele, you plagiarized Martinho da Vila”, accused one person, referring to the lawsuit filed by representatives of the Brazilian artist about the alleged copy of the song ‘Mulheres’ in the hit ‘Million Years Ago’, released by Adele in 2015.

You can see more about this controversy regarding the similarities of the songs recorded by Adele and Martinho da Vila and the invasion of Brazilians in the English artist’s live in the post below.

Currently in a relationship with sports agent Rich Paul, Adele even revealed on the live that she stopped drinking to protect her voice for her upcoming performances.

Asked for her favorite drink, Adele replied, “Aperol Spritz, I love it. But as I’m getting ready to go back I stopped drinking”.

Watch below the excerpt from the live in which the singer expresses her lack of understanding after being asked about her “body count”: