Aden car bomb attack targeting officials kills six, says minister | World

A car bomb targeting a governor’s convoy exploded in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden this Sunday (10), resulting in the death of at least six people and leaving another seven injured, said Information Minister Moammar Al-Eryani on Twitter.

Governor Ahmed Lamlas and Agriculture Minister Salem al-Suqatri, both members of a southern separatist group, survived an “attempted terrorist assassination,” the state news agency said.

The attack killed the governor’s press secretary, Ahmed Abu Saleh, and his photographer Tariq Mustafa, security chief Saddam Al-Khulaifi and two guards, as well as a civilian observer, said Moammar Al-Eryani.

Lamlas is secretary general of the Southern Transitional Council (STC), which is fighting with the Saudi government for control of Aden and southern Yemen.

Also on Twitter, Moammar Al-Eryani said he “vehemently condemns the terrorist crime” and offered condolences to the victims’ families.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. STC spokesman Ali Al-Kathiri blamed Islamic militant groups.