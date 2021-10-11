After being cut from the Uruguayan national team due to muscle injury, Arrascaeta arrives in Rio and starts treatment at Flamengo | Venetian Column



Arrascaeta – Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo

Posted 10/10/2021 16:33 | Updated 10/10/2021 4:33 PM

Midfielder Arrascaeta arrives in Rio de Janeiro this Sunday and is expected by the Medical Department of Flamengo this Monday, at Ninho do Urubu, to start the treatment of the muscle injury in the right thigh, evaluated in grade 2.

Due to the injury, Arrascaeta was cut from the Uruguayan team and will not face Argentina and Brazil, on the 10th and 14th, respectively. Now, the midfielder will race against time to try to be available to Renato Gaúcho in the return game of the Copa do Brasil semifinal, against Athletico, on October 27th.

As time is short, Flamengo does not expect to have shirt 14 in the first leg, scheduled for the 20th, in Curitiba. As this is Arrascaeta’s second muscle injury in a month, the idea of ​​DM is not to force a return and leave him 100% physically.

Besides Arrascaeta, David Luiz, Diego Ribas and Gustavo Henrique are also currently dealing with muscle injuries. Bruno Henrique, with muscle pain, was spared from the last game and will check to see if there is an injury, but the concern is not great with the attacker. Diego Alves, who suffered a blow to his foot, is in doubt for Wednesday, against Juventude.