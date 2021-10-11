After making mistakes for years, why didn’t Microsoft die?

For a decade or so, Microsoft failed in so many significant technology trends that it became a joke. But company more than survived its epic mistakes. Today, she is (again) one of the superstars of technology worldwide.

Microsoft logo 7/28/2015 REUTERS/Mike Segar Photo: Reuters

Understand the staying power of Microsoft is relevant when considering an important current issue: the superstars of Big Tech Are today successful and popular because they are the best at what they do or because they have become so powerful they can live off their past successes?

In the end, the anguish about Big Tech by 2021 – the antitrust lawsuits, the proposed new laws and the “screaming” – it boils down to a debate over whether the imprint of our digital lives is something dynamic that drives progress or whether we really do have dynasties. And what I’m asking is, which one was the Microsoft?

Let me go back to the dark days of Microsoft, which possibly stretch from the mid 2000s to 2014. Strangely, they weren’t so bad. Yes, the Microsoft it was so bland that it was humiliated in Apple’s television advertisements and many people on the technology industry they didn’t want anything to do with it. The company failed to create a popular search engine, tried in vain to compete with Google in digital advertising and had little success in selling their own operating systems or devices to smartphones.

And even so, in the saddest years of Microsoft, she made a lot of money. In 2013, the year Steve Ballmer nearly retired as CEO, the company generated far more profit before taxes and other costs – more than $27 billion – than Amazon did in 2020.

No matter how much the software from Microsoft may have been bad – and many were – many companies still needed to buy computers Windows, e-mail and documents software from Microsoft and its technology to run powerful back-end computers called servers. Microsoft used these much-needed products as leverage to create profitable new lines of business, including software that replaces conventional corporate phone systems, databases and file storage systems.

Microsoft wasn’t always good in those years, but it did very well. And, more recently, it stopped dragging and became financially successful and relevant in cutting-edge technologies. So, was this turnaround a healthy or a disheartening sign?

On the healthy side of accounting, the Microsoft did at least one thing right: cloud computing, which is one of the most important technologies of the last 15 years. This is a cultural change, were the foundations that made Microsoft stop winning despite its strategy and products to win because of them. This is the kind of business turnaround we should want.

I’ll also say that Microsoft is different from its Big Tech peers in ways that may have made it more resilient. Companies, not individuals, are customers of Microsoft and technology sold to organizations doesn’t necessarily have to be good to win.

And now for the disheartening explanation: what if the lesson from Microsoft is that a fading star can leverage its size, savvy marketing, and influence over customers to stay successful, even if it makes bad products, loses control over new technologies and be plagued by a loose bureaucracy? Was Microsoft so big and powerful that it was invincible, at least long enough to come up with its next act? And Facebook or the Google of today are comparable to a Microsoft 2013 – so empowered that they can thrive even if they’re not the best?

I don’t have definitive answers, and size and power do not guarantee that a company can withstand many mistakes and remain relevant. But a lot of the drama and struggle around the technology in 2021 depends on these issues. Maybe the search for Google, shopping by Amazon and the ads of Facebook be wonderful. Or maybe we just can’t imagine better alternatives because powerful companies don’t have to be great to keep winning. /TRANSLATION LÍVIA BUELONI GONÇALVES

