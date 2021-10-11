After victories in the round, Atlético-MG has an 89% chance of winning the title, against Flamengo’s 9%

PUBLICITY

Atlético-MG defeated Ceará by 3-1 in the last round and reached 16 unbeaten games in Brasileirão. Galo opened 11 points in the lead and now has an 89.5% chance of being champion, according to the GLOBO tool.

Even with the victory in the direct confrontation over Fortaleza in this round, Flamengo has only 9.4% of chance of lifting the cup. Rubo-negro is in second place, with 42 points and two games less than the leader Galo.

On the other hand, Flamengo’s chances of qualifying for the Libertadores in 2022 exceed 97%. Atlético is practically guaranteed in the continental competition, with a 99% chance.

Remember that both teams compete in other competitions in parallel. The two teams are in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil and Flamego are classified for the Libertadores decision.

David Luiz makes his debut for Flamengo Photo: Gilvan de Souza / Flamengo Andreas Pereira in the match against Barcelona de Guayaquil Photo: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo Bruno Henrique was the big name in the game with his two goals Photo: Silvia Izquierdo/AFP David Luiz debuted with Flamengo's shirt Photo: SILVIA IZQUIERDO / Pool via REUTERS

