Ágatha and Duda Lisboa announce their separation

This morning, Ágatha and Duda Lisboa announced that they will no longer be a duo in beach volleyball as of 2022.

The Brazilians were in ninth place at the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020, but are the current champions of the World Circuit (2021) and the Brazilian Circuit (2020).

“I just have to thank Agatha and everyone on the team who have been with us throughout this cycle. I made many dreams come true with Agatha and lived the main one with her, which was arriving at the Olympics. I will take all these years with great affection. in my life. And everything that we experienced was incredible and unique,” said Duda.

The partnership began in January 2017 and reached significant numbers (such as 14 gold medals in Brazilian stages and eight gold medals in the World Tour). After the Olympics, Duda decided to end the duo and start a new team with Ana Patrícia, in 2022.

This weekend, the pair participated in the World Tour Finals, finishing in fifth place.

“It was five years of great dedication. We went through difficult moments, which made us grow and many wonderful moments, washed down with many victories. Playing with Duda made me grow professionally, however I consider that my personal evolution was even greater. I thank everyone the professionals of this team, who gave so much and were part of this journey,” said Ágatha, Olympic silver medalist at Rio 2016.

As a duo, Ágatha and Duda have great international achievements and a great prominence to remain at the top of the world ranking. The Brazilians were also champions of the World Tour 2018, of the World Tour Finals 2018, runners-up of the World Tour Finals 2017 and 2019.