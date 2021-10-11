Agent booked for rape against prisoner in Benfica had promised to ‘advance’ custody hearing in exchange for sex, says Seap | Rio de Janeiro

The victim had been caught, last Saturday (9), with 100 grams of marijuana in the private parts. She was trying to get into the Dom Bosco Unit in Degase, on Ilha do Governador, where her boyfriend, a minor offender, is hospitalized. She confessed to the crime and was taken to the 21st DP (Bonsucesso).

According to the police report, Alcides was responsible for the victim’s entry into the José Frederico Marques Prison, in Benfica. He took the young woman to the triage bathroom, forcing him to perform oral sex and other acts of a sexual nature. The man would have told the prey that would advance your custody hearing in return.

Alcides has two records of occurrence, one for assaulting his wife and the other for threatening his father.

1 of 1 Alcides Barbosa de Abreu, fined in flagrante delicto for rape — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Alcides Barbosa de Abreu, booked in flagrante delicto for rape — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

The custody hearing takes place when someone arrested in the act or on a temporary arrest warrant is brought before a judge, a member of the Public Ministry, the Public Defender’s Office or their own lawyer. The intention is to verify the legality of the arrest.

According to Seap, a female criminal police officer who was on duty at the unit became aware of the case and notified management. Alcides admitted the crime to the director of the unit and was taken to the 21st DP.

On Sunday (10) at night, the victim’s release was issued, and he was granted provisional release.

the secretary Fernando Veloso determined the creation of a working group to identify “weaknesses in the precaution of those admitted to the unit”.

Seap also praised the female police officer who reported the case.