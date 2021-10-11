Airline cancels 1,800 flights due to various problems, including anti-vaccine protest

One of the world’s largest airlines and the largest Boeing 737 operator on the globe, Southwest is experiencing an unprecedented operational crisis.

Image: Tomás Del Coro via Flickr





The company founded in Dallas, Texas, and which was the first in the world to adopt the model low-cost, low-fare, which reduces operating costs and compensates with cheaper tickets, canceled 1,800 flights just this weekend between October 9th and 10th, 1,000 of which only on Sunday. According to the American TV network CNBC, this represents 36% of Southwest’s planned network.

The company has officially stated that various problems related to Air Traffic Control (which would have made a system change) and bad weather caused the massive cancellations.

However, the explanation did not sit well, as the US Civil Aviation Agency (FAA) said it had some system problems only in Florida, which is a key state for Southwest but is far from where its biggest is. presence. The company has large bases in Texas as well as California.

Image: Southwest Airlines

The FAA also said it had had no problem with staff shortages since Friday, with only flight delays due to adverse weather on the 8th, also in the Florida region, but causing only “a few hours of delay”.

The situation only got worse for the company when the competitor’s cancellation numbers were revealed. American Airlines, which historically dominates the Florida air market, had only 66 canceled flights, representing 2% of its network.

Already Spirit Airlines, another low cost which competes head-on with Southwest and is a company from Florida, had more cancellations, but they did not exceed 4% of its network, totaling 32 flights.





What really happened?

Since then, several theories have emerged in the web, but one was very strong on today’s date: that the problem would have been mostly caused by an employee strike because of the mandatory vaccination.

Six days ago, amid an imminent federal government order to make the vaccine mandatory for any company with 100 or more employees, Southwest’s competitors made the Coronavirus vaccine mandatory for their employees.

Bull. Your own employees working at the gate in the airport told everyone standing there that cancellation was due to an employee protest of the vaccine mandate. — jason nugent (@jnuggs21) October 9, 2021

The measure caused protests from pilots, mainly from American Airlines, which was one of three that took the measure last week. The company, like Southwest, was founded in Texas, the state that has the lowest adherence to vaccination. With this, the unions of American and Southwest pilots warned of the possible lack of crew members if the layoffs of the non-vaccinated occurred. There was even a protest against the decision of compulsory dismissal.

US Senator Ted Cruz, of the Republican Party, said that “Joe Biden’s mandatory vaccination job! Suddenly we are without pilots and air traffic controllers”.

Joe Biden’s illegal vaccine mandate at work! Suddenly, we’re short on pilots & air traffic controllers.#ThanksJoe https://t.co/wviOzLt7Iv — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 10, 2021

AEROIN spoke with two Southwest Airlines employees, one is a pilot and is based in Chicago, the other is a ground worker working in Florida. Both asked that their identities not be revealed.

Both said that there is no organized protest against the vaccine itself, but that “several crew members are not going to work claiming health problems and showing a medical certificate” and that it is not a coordinated action, but that it spread throughout the company, according to the pilot stated.

The Florida official says it was a perfect storm: “It’s crazy what’s happening, we’ve heard rumors about the protest, but we’ve been at the operational limit for a while, which mixed with the problem with the FAA, some storms and the unease about the vaccine”.

The Southwest Airlines Pilots Assoc is asking a federal court in Tx to enjoin enforcement of the Airline’s vaccine mandate, arguing it violates the law regarding collective bargaining rights. https://t.co/UCL411N6Va — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) October 10, 2021

As seen above, just yesterday the Southwest Pilots Union filed a federal injunction asking that the mandatory vaccination be temporarily blocked by the courts, alleging violation of the Collective Convention and also the Rail Labor Law, which also includes aviation workers .

The Union, for its part, did not comment on the action filed in court, and limited itself to saying that “It is confident that the pilots are not participating in any official act or unauthorized labor action. Our pilots will continue to overcome poor planning by Southwest managers, as well as external operational challenges, remaining the most productive in the world.”.

While the problem is not resolved, there are reports that even ground staff is lacking, and that at Orlando Airport there would only be 4 or 5 ground agents to attend passengers on 50 canceled flights.



