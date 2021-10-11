Airline Tickets Accumulate 56.8% in 12 Months and Frustrate Travel Plans – Economy

BRASILIA – At a time when about 70% of the Brazilian population is vaccinated against Covid-19 at least with the first dose and you feel more comfortable about resuming air travel, one factor can complicate your plans to fly: the price of tickets. THE inflation widespread weighed on the sector of aviation. In the 12-month period, airline tickets had an increase of 56.81%, trailing only four items, three of them from the food group, in addition to ethanol. The difference is considerable if compared to the general index of accumulated inflation for 12 months, which was 10.25%, the highest since February 2016.

The data released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) on Friday, 8, help confirm the feeling of those who are looking for an affordable flight, but cannot find prices that fit their pockets. This is the case of systems analyst Suellen Gonçalves Guimarães, 35 years old. Since June, she had been looking for a destination to enjoy the January school holidays with her family. Living in Brasília, she initially thought about leaving for Salvador (BA), but the trip for four people would cost a total of R$ 5,200 in tickets alone. Even with eight months in advance, the value is considered very high by the family.

Suellen tried other destinations, but the outlay remained unfeasible. The systems analyst says she managed to travel to Fortaleza (CE) at the beginning of the year with her two daughters and her husband. Suellen’s parents did not board together due to the pandemic. Now, with the advance of vaccination, they planned to go. But the plans were frustrated by the price of tickets. “We are trying out the travel strategy in July 2022. I’m monitoring the tickets, which also don’t have much difference. The price is still high,” she said.

The rise in fuel prices is directly linked to these salty tariffs, another nightmare that bothers Brazilians. The airline industry is extremely sensitive to this product, because aviation kerosene is one of the main costs for airlines. A report by the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) highlights this weight. In the second quarter average, the value of a liter of aviation kerosene was 91.7% higher than that verified in the same period of the previous year.

The reopening of the economy and the increase in demand due to the advance of vaccination are other factors that explain the advance in ticket prices. The search for destinations is not always accompanied by a sufficient offer on the part of companies.

The Anac report points to an increase in tickets in the months of April, May and June. Compared to the same months last year, the increase in the average price of domestic flights was 21.7%. The variation can also be explained by the drop that the average ticket suffered in the second quarter of 2020, when the pandemic caused the volume of flights to drop by more than 90%.

Asked about the rise pointed out by the IBGE in ticket prices, the Brazilian Association of Airline Companies (Abear) said that the survey carried out by Anac is the one that “best portrays the behavior of air fares”, since it considers all tickets effectively marketed in a certain period. The IPCA, by IBGE, considers a specific cut of the most visited dates and destinations in the country.

In a statement, Abear highlighted that, in the second quarter of this year, the price of the average domestic tariff decreased by 19.98% compared to the same quarter of 2019, a period prior to the impacts of the covid-19 pandemic. “The average ticket price was R$ 388.95, against R$ 486.10. The ‘yield air fare’ (amount that the passenger pays per kilometer flown), in turn, had a retraction of 32.3% in the the second quarter of this year, compared to the same period in 2019,” said the association.

What the airlines say

The report sought out the main Brazilian airlines to comment on the issue. Azul stated that the prices charged vary according to some important factors such as stretch, seasonality, advance purchase, seat availability, among others. On the other hand, he stressed that the rise in the dollar and fuel, “something that has been happening systematically”, are also elements that influence these values.

Gol, on the other hand, stated that it adopts the dynamic pricing model. “Following this dynamic, the prices charged during the month of September followed the same oscillation trend in relation to previous months”, said the company, which says that it makes sales of its flights available, in general, 330 days before departure, making it possible for customers who plan ahead are able to purchase cheaper tickets.

In a note, Latam also highlighted the dynamic pricing system, and stated that ticket prices vary according to a number of factors. The company also highlighted that the price of fuel is an important indicator in the composition of the price of the ticket, with 65% of the company’s costs being dollarized and aviation fuel represents around 35% of expenses. “These indicators, when they increase, have a direct impact on the composition of airfare costs,” he said.