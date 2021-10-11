Alonso regrets being 5th only “by 200 m” and finds himself “accumulating luck”

Alonso apologizes to Mick Schumacher after the race; Spanish pilot touched the German in dispute on the track (Photo: Reproduction)

Fernando Alonso, right after the great classification he made on Saturday (09), when he got fifth place on the starting grid of the Turkish GP, said he hopes that there would not be a “crazy start” this Sunday (10). Because that’s exactly what happened to the Spaniard, who was touched by Pierre Gasly’s AlphaTauri in the first corner, ran and saw his chances of a good result end up in the first meters of the race.

After finishing the Istanbul stage in 17th place, equaling his worst result of the season – in Spain – Alonso highlighted the fact that any strategy for the race ended up in the first corner of the circuit.

“A very unlucky race for us”, said Alonso to the official F1 website. “We ranked very well, fifth for the first time this year, and we were fifth by just 200 meters. Luck is not with us this year. And even after that, we were 17th and nothing else happened in the race, total boredom behind everyone else. I think we are accumulating a lot of luck for next year”, he concluded.

Fernando Alonso runs at the start of the Turkish GP, right after contact with Pierre Gasly (Photo: F1/Twitter)

At the time, Gasly entered the curve fighting for position with Alonso and Sergio Pérez, from Red Bull, and played in the Spanish from Alpine, making him run. On the radio, the Frenchman justified that he “was pressed”. Also via radio communication, Alonso classified the movement as “stupid”. The AlphaTauri pilot was found guilty by the stewards, punished with 5 seconds for the collision and received two points on his Super License.

Alonso, in turn, was involved in an incident with Mick Schumacher, from Haas, when he was trying to overtake the German for 15th place, after the encounter with Gasly. The Spaniard touched, with his left front wheel, Schumacher’s right rear wheel in turn 4. Thus, he also received 5 seconds of punishment and two points on the super license, his first in 2021.

With the Spaniard’s 17th place, Alpine only scored one point in Turkey, with Esteban Ocon, who finished 10th – without stopping in the pits to change tires. The French team reached 104 points in the championship table, still fifth in the table, ahead of AlphaTauri and behind Ferrari.