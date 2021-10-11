Alternative in times of high prices, cheap brands lose space in retail

When shopping for basic items, such as rice, beans, milk and juice, Brazilians now find fewer options for cheap brands compared to six years ago, when inflation also reached double digits.

Budget brands or “Taleban” – in reference to guerrilla tactics in Afghanistan –, priced at least 20% lower than the market average, are increasingly scarce in supermarkets.

This is yet another difficulty for families to take home everything they need, especially at a time when the budget is under pressure due to soaring inflation and falling incomes.

A survey made at the request of Estadão by startup Varejo 360, which specializes in market research, shows that half of a list of ten basic products has fewer economic brands today compared to 2015, when inflation reached 10.67%.

The survey reveals that the number of ‘Taleban’ brands dropped to rice, beans, whole milk, powdered juice and detergent. In 2015 there were 14 economic brands of rice, 38 of beans and two of milk. Today there are only 6 rice, 7 beans and no milk.

In the case of soy oil and sugar, there was no offer of economic brands in both periods. “The two categories are still super concentrated, with five brands”, says Fernando Faro, partner at the consultancy and responsible for the survey.

The survey points out that the total of economic brands for this list of ten items, which totaled 161 in 2015, dropped to 116 this year and the share in sales in the period fell by about 40%.

Menu

The smaller offer of budget brands made microentrepreneur Aline de Marche, who prepares and sells homemade food over the internet, to change the logic of her business. “Today, I go shopping first, see what’s at a viable price, and then I make a menu.”

In recent times, she stopped preparing the traditional filet parmigiana. In addition to the high price of meat, Aline could not buy the tomato pulp brand, which had a price 30% lower than the leader and which met taste expectations.

The lack of regularity in the delivery of products, aggravated by the difficulty of obtaining raw materials due to the pandemic, is one of the factors that led to the reduction in the supply of affordable brands in large supermarket chains.

“All that a retail chain cannot have is rupture (lack of product) and the great concern today is supply”, says consultant Luís Alberto Paiva, partner at Corporate Consulting, specialized in company restructuring.

The disorganization, present in the industry since the end of 2020, hit mainly the small ones and made big retailers reduce the number of suppliers. As a result, purchases were concentrated on the strongest, says Paiva.

Today, more than 60% of the 12 thousand items sold in medium-sized supermarkets are concentrated in 25 global companies, which have between 250 and 300 brands, says Fernando Gibotti, chairman of the board of GS Ciência do Consumo.

The difficult financial situation of small businesses in the pandemic increased concentration. Smaller companies were bought by the bigger ones, and there were extreme cases of small ones going out of business.

In addition, the increasingly “expensive” space on store shelves – with the requirement for participation of promotion funds, for example -, large industries launching a second brand with slightly lower price and the advance of private labels ended up driving out the Taliban of the big networks.

Camp juice powder, manufactured by General Brands, whose consumer price is 40% lower than that of multinationals, is out of large supermarkets. “They want introductory funding, and the contract price is high. So, let’s go to the cash-and-carry stores and independent chains”, says Isael Pinto, president of the company, which has been under judicial reorganization since 2014.

Cerealist Barcelona Alimentos, owner of the Rio de Janeiro bean brands Leivinha and Pina, is also more difficult to sell in large chains. The midsize company has even marketed Pina branded beans to major retailers in the past. But today, with so many demands, he gave up on this channel. The cereal company chose to focus on smaller supermarkets and companies specializing in basic food baskets.