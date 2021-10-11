Alternative in times of high prices, cheap brands lose space in retail

When shopping for basic items, such as rice, beans, milk and juice, Brazilians now find fewer options for cheap brands compared to six years ago, when inflation also reached double digits.
Budget brands or “Taleban” – in reference to guerrilla tactics in Afghanistan –, priced at least 20% lower than the market average, are increasingly scarce in supermarkets.
This is yet another difficulty for families to take home everything they need, especially at a time when the budget is under pressure due to soaring inflation and falling incomes.
A survey made at the request of Estadão by startup Varejo 360, which specializes in market research, shows that half of a list of ten basic products has fewer economic brands today compared to 2015, when inflation reached 10.67%.
The survey reveals that the number of ‘Taleban’ brands dropped to rice, beans, whole milk, powdered juice and detergent. In 2015 there were 14 economic brands of rice, 38 of beans and two of milk. Today there are only 6 rice, 7 beans and no milk.
In the case of soy oil and sugar, there was no offer of economic brands in both periods. “The two categories are still super concentrated, with five brands”, says Fernando Faro, partner at the consultancy and responsible for the survey.
The survey points out that the total of economic brands for this list of ten items, which totaled 161 in 2015, dropped to 116 this year and the share in sales in the period fell by about 40%.
The smaller offer of budget brands made microentrepreneur Aline de Marche, who prepares and sells homemade food over the internet, to change the logic of her business. “Today, I go shopping first, see what’s at a viable price, and then I make a menu.”
In recent times, she stopped preparing the traditional filet parmigiana. In addition to the high price of meat, Aline could not buy the tomato pulp brand, which had a price 30% lower than the leader and which met taste expectations.
The lack of regularity in the delivery of products, aggravated by the difficulty of obtaining raw materials due to the pandemic, is one of the factors that led to the reduction in the supply of affordable brands in large supermarket chains.
“All that a retail chain cannot have is rupture (lack of product) and the great concern today is supply”, says consultant Luís Alberto Paiva, partner at Corporate Consulting, specialized in company restructuring.
The disorganization, present in the industry since the end of 2020, hit mainly the small ones and made big retailers reduce the number of suppliers. As a result, purchases were concentrated on the strongest, says Paiva.
Today, more than 60% of the 12 thousand items sold in medium-sized supermarkets are concentrated in 25 global companies, which have between 250 and 300 brands, says Fernando Gibotti, chairman of the board of GS Ciência do Consumo.
The difficult financial situation of small businesses in the pandemic increased concentration. Smaller companies were bought by the bigger ones, and there were extreme cases of small ones going out of business.
In addition, the increasingly “expensive” space on store shelves – with the requirement for participation of promotion funds, for example -, large industries launching a second brand with slightly lower price and the advance of private labels ended up driving out the Taliban of the big networks.
Camp juice powder, manufactured by General Brands, whose consumer price is 40% lower than that of multinationals, is out of large supermarkets. “They want introductory funding, and the contract price is high. So, let’s go to the cash-and-carry stores and independent chains”, says Isael Pinto, president of the company, which has been under judicial reorganization since 2014.
Cerealist Barcelona Alimentos, owner of the Rio de Janeiro bean brands Leivinha and Pina, is also more difficult to sell in large chains. The midsize company has even marketed Pina branded beans to major retailers in the past. But today, with so many demands, he gave up on this channel. The cereal company chose to focus on smaller supermarkets and companies specializing in basic food baskets.
In an environment of fierce competition, the retailer’s own brand has been the exit of large and small supermarket chains to retain customers and fill the space left by the reduction in the offer of affordable brands. Private brands are more affordable than leading brands. However, they are not as cheap as the ‘Taleban’.
The advance of own brands of basic items in supermarkets, hypermarkets and cash-and-carry is due to sales growth and the incorporation of new products. A survey by GS Ciência do Consumo consultancy shows that, from January to September, private label sales grew 72.5% in industrialized breads, 68% in rice, 64% in coffee, 39% in soups and broths, 24% in vegetables frozen, 14% in sweet biscuits and 13% in pasta, compared to the same period in 2020.
“In the last three years, private brands have gained a lot of strength, and what was a privilege of large chains started to happen in small ones, in regional companies with 10 to 15 stores”, says Fernando Gibotti, chairman of the consultancy’s Council.
With the growth of own brands, he explains that the space inside the supermarkets became more financially disputed by the industries. This is another reason that has made it difficult for budget brands to access large retailers.
Seven years ago, 13 supermarkets, with sales of more than R$ 15 million and which together have 262 stores, created Associação Unigrupo Brasil to make imports directly. Since February this year, these retailers have created an exclusive and common brand, called “Casa de Mãe”.
“We started with 11 items, and we are going to 40 this month”, says Sandra Caires Saboia, the association’s own brand director. The goal is to have the entire line of products, including food, hygiene and cleaning, reaching 2,000 items in three years.
The idea of a single brand for all retailers is to reduce the costs of negotiating with the industry, due to the greater volume. Sandra notes that, depending on the category, the price difference between the private label and the leading brand is at least 20%. “Our brand doesn’t want to be the first price.”
The exponential growth in the demand of retailers to have their own brand has been motivated by the need to make the customer loyal to the store due to competition, especially from marketplaces. Another reason is the soaring inflation. “There are several movements happening at the same time”, says Antônio Sá, a partner at Amicci, a consultancy specializing in own brands.
In the last year, for example, the company has fattened its customer list with 30 new retailers, mostly from the supermarket sector. Before inflation took off, the consultancy served around 60 retailers.
Sá says that the products most in demand for the development of new projects at this time of high inflation are the basics: rice, beans, coffee, toilet paper, hygiene items and baby diapers.
The information is from the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.