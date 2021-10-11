Analysis: recklessness makes Vasco see that night he had everything to go right ending in a surprising defeat | Vasco

Vasco paved the way for a fourth straight victory, but failed this Saturday night, in a 1-0 defeat to Sampaio Corrêa, in São Luís. It failed to kill the game when it was better. Failed to rush and disorganize with one more player. And he also failed with Nenê, who wasted a penalty in additions.

Despite the errors mentioned above, Vasco did not have a bad game. There were 22 submissions and 71% possession in 90 minutes. The team had a superior first half, but was unable to define. With one more player since the end of the first half, he went up, tried to win anyway, but left spaces. Then it became disorganized with changes as bold as they were ineffective by Fernando Diniz. Finally, Luiz Daniel stopped in the hands, who, according to him, had the greatest performance of his career.

The defeat interrupts a sprint that seemed to take Vasco stride forward to the G-4, an area that the Rio club has not yet passed through in every competition. If he won, the difference, which was already 10 points, would drop to just two. With the stumble, the distance remained at five, with nine rounds to go. Is access still possible? Course is. However, there are fewer and fewer loopholes for errors. And fluctuations like the ones on this Saturday can no longer be repeated.

1 of 4 Cano had a low performance, but almost scored a goal in stoppage time — Photo: Rafael Ribeiro/Vasco da Gama Cano had a low performance, but almost scored a goal in stoppage time — Photo: Rafael Ribeiro/Vasco da Gama

Force on the left, but ineffective

The domain in the first half was wide. With offensive variations, exchanges of passes, movement and, mainly, approximation, Vasco concentrated their game on the left and found spaces. It lacked, however, greater effectiveness. Despite the many chances created, Diniz’s team kicked little in the goal. It arrived, but ended badly, usually out. There were nine submissions, some with danger, but none in the direction of goal.

It is important to highlight the left side of Vasco. If anything worked at Vasco de Diniz this Saturday, it was the sector. The coach opted for Gabriel Pec instead of Léo Matos, something he had already tested in the second half against Confiança. And it was there that Pec, Riquelme and Nenê grew up on top of Sampaio Corrêa. Highlight for the young full-back, increasingly confident and at ease.

2 of 4 Despite the defeat, young Riquelme’s performance deserves to be highlighted — Photo: Rafael Ribeiro/Vasco da Gama Despite the defeat, young Riquelme’s performance deserves to be highlighted — Photo: Rafael Ribeiro/Vasco da Gama

Nenê had a chance early on, Riquelme left Pec in front of the goal next, and Pec himself crossed for Cano to arrive late and finish out. All dangerous moves that were born on the left side.

Sampaio was left to explore Pimentinha’s speed on Riquelme and Castan’s back. The aloof attacking team from Maranhão gave work to the Vasco captain, but in general Vasco’s defense got the better of the first half.

A Voz da Torcida Vasco – João Almirante: “We can’t let the G-4 block break loose”

Arbitration was a separate chapter. Confused, referee Caio Max Vieira scored Vanderlei’s penalty on Ciel, but backtracked after being alerted by the VAR. At the end of the first, he exaggerated when he sent off Luis Gustavo for a foul on Gabriel Pec, at the entrance to the area at the end of the first half. It looked like victory would be built with ease.

Rushing is expensive, and Diniz loses invincibility

With one more player, it was thought that Vasco would find it easier and expand their domain in the second half. The problem was that the team believed it. And what we saw was Vasco launching with everything on the attack, but leaving spaces in the defense and exposing their defenders.

Exploiting Pimentinha and Ciel behind Vasco’s defense, the team from Maranhão put Vanderlei to work. Ciel almost scored a great goal after bending Castan. Nilson Junior (offside) and Pimentinha also had good chances.

3 of 4 Diniz’s changes had no effect and disorganized Vasco in the second half — Photo: Rafael Ribeiro/Vasco da Gama Diniz’s changes had no effect and disorganized Vasco in the second half — Photo: Rafael Ribeiro/Vasco da Gama

Diniz realized that the team didn’t come back well and he dared. He exchanged Ricardo Graça for Daniel Amorim and dropped Bruno Gomes to the defense. Did not work. Sampaio kept pressing and reached the goal from the top, with Allan, after a corner kick.

The coach went to nothing and left Pec and Zeca for João Pedro and Figueiredo. Vasco ended the game with five home strikers. But with Sampaio Corrêa well posted in defense, it was up to Vasco to cross the ball in the area. And that’s how he got his big breaks. The first with Daniel Amorim in volley, the second with Castan and the penultimate one, in additions, with Cano. In all the goalkeeper Luis Daniel was spectacular.

Luiz Daniel, by the way, already deserved the award for best in the field. But the goalkeeper stopped Vasco once again. In the 52nd minute, Riquelme was brought down in the area. Penalty that Nenê took at the goalkeeper’s hands. It was the last act of a night that had everything to go right, but everything went wrong.