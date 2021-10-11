André Marques remembers fighting obesity: ‘I wanted to give up’

André Marques impressed his followers with his montage from before and after bariatric surgery. The 42-year-old presenter took advantage of World Obesity Day and National Obesity Prevention Day to talk about his weight loss.

“Every day I get questions around here about my surgery. Shall we go? I will never advocate bariatric surgery. For me, it worked very well, but each body is a body. Each case is a case, each head is a head,” he said André, in an Instagram post.

“I’m not one of those who give lectures or sermons. But before making any decision, look for a good professional, take good care of your head and keep in mind that this is a drastic change in your life,” added the presenter in another excerpt of the post.

“I was diabetic, with health problems, and opting for surgery did me very well. And I won’t be a hypocrite, I was afraid, I wanted to give up, I gave up, but in the end everything worked out. What I want to leave here as a message to everyone who are in this fight against obesity is: don’t give up!”

“Do what makes you happy and do what’s best for your health. Don’t fall into this pile of nasty comments out there. It’s you who’s going to face the fight, it’s you who’s going to give up many things, it’s you who really matters. . Be happy above all. And that’s enough,” he concluded.