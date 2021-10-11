Angelica remembers Huck’s struggles to win her over: ‘I threw the flowers away’ | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram Angelica tells everything that Luciano Huck did to win her over

Angelica and Luciano Huck are one of the most beloved and celebrated couples on television. The two have been together for 18 years and have three children: Joaquim, Benício and Eva. However, Angélica says that it took a while for the relationship to start.

In the podcast Donos da Razão with Foquinha and André Brandt, Angélica says that the flirting had a somewhat tense atmosphere. That’s because Angelica was in a relationship with someone else and Huck was single.

According to the presenter, there were times when the two wanted to be together but couldn’t. According to the blonde, Huck had a lot of determination to win her over and did it in the most creative ways possible.

“We had just joined Globo, and he was on this wave of conquering me,” Angelica recalled laughing for the podcast. If she got flowers from Huck, for example, she needed to get rid of them soon so her boyfriend wouldn’t find them.

This made gifts more difficult to throw away. After the two made a trip to Fernando de Noronha, he gave her an aquarium with a fish.

Angelica confesses that, in some moments, she gave the presenter some damage. “There was one time I gave him a pipe. He sent me a PVC pipe with a bow on it, because I didn’t go into a deal I agreed on.”

Another perrengue remembered by the blonde is from the time when she was on the show “Bambuluá”. Huck went to visit Angelica in the dressing room because the two would shoot a scene together. She was wearing glasses that were part of the costume.

The parts that would be recorded served as a continuation of those that had already been done. But Huck “blown it up”.

“He arrived, I took off the glasses and put them on like this, between his chest in the shirt. He came, hugged me and squeezed. I just felt the glasses shattering and destroying on my body. I looked at his face and said ‘are you crazy? ‘. I almost died, I said ‘people, this guy doesn’t fit well! how do you do something like that?'”, he recalled.