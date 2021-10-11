Angelica shows her daughter with Huck in her giant TV room and impresses

The presenter Angelica enchanted by showing her daughter Eva in the TV room of her mansion with Luciano Huck

the presenter Angelica impressed by showing his youngest daughter with the presenter Luciano Huck, nine-year-old Eva. She showed her daughter playing in the giant television room of the couple’s mansion in Rio de Janeiro.

The girl Eva was watching the participation of the singer Zeca Pagodinho in her father’s program. And the little girl took the opportunity to samba in front of the television while the singer performed. When showing the scene, the presenter sang the classic song by Zeca Pagodinho, “Let life take me”. Angelica said: “Let life take me! Life takes me…hahaha”.

The netizens were nothing but praise for the girl Eva dancing in the giant television room of the couple’s mansion. “How beautiful”, commented a netizen. And another internet user said: “Wonderful!”.

One netizen also said: “Eva is very excited! That’s cute!”. And an internet user also commented: “How beautiful Eva! I think she got Mom’s excitement.” A netizen also said: “Eva samba! I loved this version of yours! Hehehe”. Another internet user also commented: “How beautiful and what a waddle people!”. Another internet user also said: “She’s going to become a drum queen, she’s almost there. Very cute!”.

An internet user also spoke about the similarity of the girl Eva with the presenter Angelica. “That’s cute! Eva is becoming a miniature of the mother”, commented an internet user. And another internet user also commented: “How beautiful! Eva is more and more like Mom every day, both in appearance and appearance”.

Recently, the host couple celebrated their daughter Eva’s 9th birthday with a beautiful party at the couple’s mansion. They hosted some of the girl’s friends and threw a sleepover for her. In addition to Eva, the presenters are also parents of Joaquim, 16, and Benício, 13 years old.

