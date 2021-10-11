AQ Khan, father of Pakistan’s atomic bomb, dies of Covid-19 complications | World

Abdul Qadeer Khan , the father of the atomic bomb in Pakistan and a national hero, died at age 85 after testing positive for Covid-19 and having been hospitalized several times since August.

The Pakistani nuclear scientist, admired for having made the country the first Islamic nuclear power, died after being transferred to an Islamabad hospital due to lung problems, according to public television PTV.

Khan had already been hospitalized in August after testing positive for Covid-19. His condition worsened this Sunday morning, according to the network.

1 of 3 2009 photo shows Pakistani nuclear scientist Abdul Qadeer Khan at his home in Islamabad — Photo: Mian Khursheed/Reuters/Archive 2009 photo shows Pakistani nuclear scientist Abdul Qadeer Khan at his home in Islamabad — Photo: Mian Khursheed/Reuters/Archive

He became a national hero in May 1998, when the Islamic Republic of Pakistan officially entered the list of atomic military powers – but he was also accused of illegally spreading technology to Iran, North Korea and Libya.

Many Pakistani personalities expressed their grief at the scientist’s death. Prime Minister Imran Khan lamented the scientist’s death and said that “his contribution was crucial” for the country to establish itself as a regional power.

“I am deeply saddened,” he wrote on a social network. “For the Pakistani people, he was a national icon.”

The scientist’s body will be buried in Islamabad’s grand Faisal Mosque, at a former request by Khan, and will be attended by senior officials “with full honors,” Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said.

2 of 3 Pakistani nuclear scientist Abdul Qadeer Khan waves to journalists from the front door of his Islamabad home in August 2009. — Photo: REUTERS/Mian Khursheed/File Photo Pakistani nuclear scientist Abdul Qadeer Khan waves to journalists from the front door of his Islamabad home in August 2009. — Photo: REUTERS/Mian Khursheed/File Photo

Thanks to the nuclear scientist, Pakistan was able to compete with India in the nuclear field, having a means of defense that is difficult to compete. The hero, however, was placed under house arrest in 2004 on charges of illegally distributing the technology during the 1990s.

In the same year he acknowledged the attitude – but received a pardon from the then president, General Pervez Musharraf. It was only in 2009, however, with a court decision, that the scientist was finally able to leave house arrest.

3 of 3 Sahibzada Yaqub Khan, (left) former Pakistani foreign minister, greets nuclear scientist Abdul Qadeer Khan (right) at a reception in Islamabad in 1998 — Photo: REUTERS/Muzammil Pasha/File Photo Sahibzada Yaqub Khan, (left), former Pakistani foreign minister, greets nuclear scientist Abdul Qadeer Khan (right) at a reception in Islamabad in 1998 — Photo: REUTERS/Muzammil Pasha/File Photo

Khan graduated in science from the University of Karachi in 1960 and completed his training in Berlin, the Netherlands and Belgium.

His main contribution to Pakistan’s nuclear program was the design of centrifuges, which enriched uranium at a concentration rate suitable for weapons.

He was accused of having stolen this technology from the Netherlands while working in the country for the Urenco consortium.

Upon his return to Pakistan, then Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto named him head of the national uranium enrichment program.

In 1978, his team managed to enrich him, and in 1984, they were prepared to detonate an atomic bomb, Khan later revealed in an interview.