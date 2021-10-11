Argentina hides squad, while Cavani remains in Uruguay’s reserve – 10/10/2021

Argentina and Uruguay is the oldest rivalry in America and will have another chapter of this story this Sunday (10), at 20:30. The finalists of the first World Cup, won by the Uruguayans in 1930, face off for the fifth round, at the Monumental de Núñez, in Buenos Aires.

Coach Lionel Scaloni is expected to promote the return of Lautaro Martínez alongside Messi in attack. The player, with muscle problems, had been low in the goalless draw against Paraguay last Thursday (7). However, as is standard, Argentina did not disclose its titleholder on social networks. This is normally done one hour before departure.

The lineup, released minutes before the game, has: Emiliano Martínez; Molina Lucero, Cristian Romero, Otamendi and Tagliafico; By Paul, Paredes and Lo Celso; Nicolás González, Messi and Lautaro Martínez.

On the other hand, coach Óscar Tabárez is forced to remove Betancur from the team, as the player is suspended. In addition, they will be without defender Giménez and midfielder Arrascaeta, who were injured 0-0 against Colombia. The experienced commander also opts, once again, for Cavani on the bench, avoiding the famous pair with Suarez.

Celeste’s initial formation for the match has: Muslera; Araújo, Godín and Coates; Nahitan Nandez, Valverde, Lucas Torreira, Vecino, De La Cruz, and Matters Viña; Brian Rodríguez and Luis Suarez.