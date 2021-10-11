AstraZeneca Announces Encouraging Results in Anticovid Drug Trials-19

A cocktail of antibodies against covid-19 developed by the Anglo-Swedish laboratory AstraZeneca presented results considered positive in phase 3 clinical tests – announced the pharmaceutical company, in a statement released on Monday (11).

Trials of the drug AZD7442, which consists of a combination of antibodies, “resulted in a statistically satisfactory reduction” in “severe cases of covid-19, or deaths from the disease, compared to a placebo in out-of-hospital patients with mild symptoms or moderates,” reported AstraZeneca.

According to the laboratory, 90% of participants belonged to categories of patients considered at high risk of developing severe forms of covid-19, including those with comorbidities.

The 903 participants in these clinical trials received treatment within five days of the onset of symptoms.

Preliminary analysis of the results shows that “AZD7442 reduced the risk of developing severe or fatal covid-19 in 67% of cases compared to placebo,” the statement details.

“As severe covid-19 cases continue worldwide, there is an important need for new therapies, such as AZD7442, to protect vulnerable populations,” said Hugh Montgomery, professor of critical care medicine at University College London and an of the principal investigators of this clinical trial.

AstraZeneca will present the data to health authorities and has asked the FDA, the US agency that regulates the drug and food industry, to approve the drug to treat covid-19.

In March, the group announced an agreement with the United States to provide the country with up to 700,000 doses of this antibody treatment, this year, totaling US$ 726 million.

know more

+ Wife shares husband with mother and younger sister: ‘When I’m not in the mood’

+ In sexy pose, Cleo Pires says: “Loving my big ass”

+ Doctors find a piece of cement in a patient’s heart during surgery

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence