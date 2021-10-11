AstraZeneca Cocktail vs Covid Reduces Risk of Severe Cases and Death

AstraZeneca reported on Monday (11/10) that an experimental cocktail against Covid-19 was able to reduce by 50% the risk of symptomatic out-of-hospital patients developing the serious condition of the disease or evolving to death, according to clinical study at an advanced stage.

The drug, called AZD7442, is an injectable cocktail with a combination of antibodies. During the study, scientists followed 900 patients and found that the drug reduced the risk by half among people who had symptoms of the infection for seven days or less.

See what are the most common symptoms of Covid-19:

“Early intervention with our antibody can significantly reduce progression to severe disease, with continued protection for more than six months,” said Mene Pangalos, executive vice president of biopharmaceuticals R&D at AstraZeneca.

The results have not yet been published in a scientific journal. The drugmaker said it will discuss the data with health authorities.