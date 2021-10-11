AstraZeneca’s Anti-Covid Cocktail Reduces Severe Cases and Deaths from Disease, Says Pharmacist | Coronavirus

A cocktail of experimental drugs against Covid-19, developed by British drugmaker AstraZeneca, has proven effective in reducing serious cases and deaths in out-of-hospital patients, the company said on Monday (11) in a statement.

The results have not yet been evaluated by other scientists or published in a scientific journal. AstraZeneca produces the so-called Oxford vaccine – manufactured in Brazil in partnership with Fiocruz.

The medicine, called AZD7442, reduced by 50% the risk of developing the severe form of the disease and death in symptomatic patients, said the drugmaker. The study followed about 900 patients.

The injectable cocktail is suggested as a way to protect people who, for some reason, did not produce enough immune response to the vaccination.

“Early intervention can provide a significant reduction in progression to severe disease, with continued protection for more than six months,” said Mene Pangalos, executive vice president of AstraZeneca.

The company said it will discuss the results with “health authorities”, without specifying. Last week, the drugmaker requested emergency approval from US regulators for its use as a prevention drug.

Earlier this month, US drugmaker MSD also announced that it had developed another experimental drug against Covid-19, molnupiravir, which has reduced hospitalizations and deaths in early coronavirus infection.

The pill works by interfering with an enzyme the coronavirus uses to copy its genetic code and reproduce itself. The drug showed similar activity against other viruses. The drug produced by the US-based company is not yet for sale.

The phase 3 study followed 775 adults with mild-to-moderate Covid-19 and who were considered to be at higher risk for developing a severe disease – due to health problems such as obesity, diabetes or heart disease or because they were over 60 years old.

Patients who received molnupiravir within 5 days of Covid’s symptom onset had about half the rate of hospitalization and death as patients who received an inactive pill (placebo).